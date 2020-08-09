It is undeniable the many ways this current pandemic continues to change our world. The recent disruptions to our daily routines, once seemingly unalterable, have caused many of us to have to adapt to a new “normal.” The uncertainty of our long-term prospects and the necessity to curb and, ultimately, contain this disease remain topics of water cooler and dinner table conversations everywhere.
These points of view are certainly nothing new as plague and pestilence have practically always ravaged our societies. Take one such epidemic that left its mark on several North Carolina cities and towns, including Elizabeth City, 185 years ago.
Like COVID-19 that afflicts us today, smallpox, too, carried misery and death across the Old North State. Between 1835 and 1836, the disease ran rampant primarily through western and piedmont North Carolina.
Guion Johnson, in his book “Ante-Bellum North Carolina,” details the severity of the epidemic this way: “Ashe County, where there were about seventy cases, the alarm was said to be so great that it was almost impossible to get any person to bury the dead.”
In the Albemarle, Elizabeth City experienced its fair share of the pox, too. By the summer of 1835, a growing concern about the spread of infection prompted swift action by local authorities.
The Sept. 5th issue of the Herald of the Times posted a series of ordinances that levied fines against those who neglected vaccination. Everyone was to be immunized against the virus. “All owners of slaves which may not have been vaccinated … shall be subject to a fine of Ten Dollars,” one ordinance stated. The ordinance went on to warn that any white person would be fined $20 if left untreated. Advertising in the same paper, William Elliot, a “Thomasonian Practitioner,” even agreed to vaccinate the poor free of charge.
North Carolinians not only suffered physically from this smallpox epidemic, but economically and psychologically as well. The outbreak concerned Elizabeth City blacksmith Arner Hayden enough to move his shop to neighboring Perquimans County. A notice in the Jan. 30, 1836 issue of the Herald of the Times advised readers of his relocation to the “Smith Shop of Mr. John H. Blount at Woodville … where he (was) prepared for making (axes) and other (edge tools).”
Obituaries and other news articles informed the public of the ever-present nature of the disease. The Raleigh Weekly Standard reported in its Jan. 7, 1836, issue of the smallpox deaths of two Perquimans County residents, Lydia Wilson, 38, and Hugh Godfrey, 50. Newspapers also published weekly updates regarding the health of their communities, alerting citizens of the latest cases or where to go for inoculation.
The havoc wreaked by smallpox in our state in 1835 and 1836 was truly terrifying and debilitating, not unlike what we currently face with the coronavirus in 2020.
That’s why it is important, now more than ever, for us to find an appreciation for and learn the lessons from those experiences of the past so that we might be better prepared for a safer, healthier future.
Paul Vincent is registrar at Museum of the Albemarle.