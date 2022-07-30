Comic book fanboys are familiar with such super-pets as Krypto, Superboy’s dog. Or Streaky, Supergirl’s cat.
Krypto’s first appearance was in in DC’s “Adventure Comics” #210 (March 1955). Created by writer Otto Binder and artist Curt Swan, Krypto was originally intended to be a one-off character, but the dog attracted positive reader response and soon became a regular member of Superboy’s cast.
Other super-pets followed over the years, finally being united under the banner of the League of Super-Pets in DC’s “Adventure Comics” #293 (February 1962).
Members included Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey, and Comet the Super-Horse. A shape-shifting alien named Proty II joined later.
Krypto was originally a Labrador Retriever puppy belonging to Kal-El (Superman’s Kryptonian name). That is, until his father Jor-El decided to use his son’s pet to test a planetary escape rocket.
“The hapless mutt was lost in space for decades until he arrived on Earth (as all Kryptonian detritus did) and was reunited with his master,” notes Wayback Machine, an internet archive.
“Streaky, on the other hand, started as a perfectly normal cat until exposed to a special form of ‘X-Kryptonite,’ a by-product of Supergirl’s experiments to neutralize the deadly rock.”
Beppo was another Jor-El experiment, a Kryptonian primate used to test early versions of the rocket ship. Turns out, he stowed away in Kal-El’s escape ship.
Comet was a centaur in ancient Greece who tried to become human and ended up getting turned into a super-powered flying horse. “He eventually became Supergirl’s pet, and also while transformed into human form her boyfriend (which is creepy in roughly a dozen different ways.)”
The League of Super-Pets was removed from DC Comics’ mainstream continuity in 1986, but popped up again in 2017.
Now, DC parent company — Warner Bros. — has taken the storyline and produced a new 3-D animated movie called “DC League of Super-Pets.” It’s playing in theaters and 45 days later will be available on HBO Max.
For this outing, The League adds a few additional super animals. In order to save the Justice League from Lex Luther and his hairless guinea pig Lulu, Krypto the Superdog recruits some pets from an animal shelter and bestows them with super powers.
As it happens, each super-pet sounds like a famous actor: Krypto is voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jungle Cruise,” “Hobbs & Shaw”). A boxer is recognizable as Kevin Hart (“Jumanji,” “Ride Along”). A pig sounds like Vanessa Bayer (TV’s “Saturday Night Live”). A turtle could be Natasha Lyonne (TV’s “Russian Doll”). And a squirrel talks like Diego Luna (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”).
Their powers?
Krypto (A/K/A Bark Kent) has the same abilities as Superman, including flight, super-strength, super-speed, and super-breath.
Ace the Boxer also has super strength. He later becomes Batman’s dog, the Bat-Hound. PD the potbellied pig can change size. She becomes Wonder Woman’s pet. Merton McSurtle the turtle gains super speed. She become the pet of The Flash. Chip the red squirrel develops electric powers. He is attached to Green Lantern.
The superheroes are voiced by big names too.
Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix,” “John Wick”) does Batman. Jameela Jamil (TV’s “The Good Place”) takes on the role of Wonder Woman. John Early (“Late Night”) is The Flash. Dascha Polanco (TV’s “Orange Is the New Black”) become a female Green Lantern. John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place”) is cast as Superman.
Olivia Wilde (“Richard Jewell”) joins in as Lois Lane. Jemaine Clement (“What We Do In the Shadows”) gets wet as Aquaman.
Then, we have Marc Maron (“Joker”) as supervillain Lex Luther and Kate McKinnon (TV’s “Saturday Night Live”) as his super-pet Lulu.
Co-directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, the film was animated by Animal Logic, the same Canadian group that did all the “Lego” movies.
“DC League of Super-Pets” is being theatrically released along with a new Looney Tunes cartoon, “Sick as a Hare.” Just to remind you you’re back at the movies.
Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker.