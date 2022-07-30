dc-super-pets-header-2_mobilenew.jpg

The animated superhero epic ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ takes a block from the Lego films but adds furrier, cuter protagonists.

 Warner Bros.

Comic book fanboys are familiar with such super-pets as Krypto, Superboy’s dog. Or Streaky, Supergirl’s cat.

Krypto’s first appearance was in in DC’s “Adventure Comics” #210 (March 1955). Created by writer Otto Binder and artist Curt Swan, Krypto was originally intended to be a one-off character, but the dog attracted positive reader response and soon became a regular member of Superboy’s cast.


Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.