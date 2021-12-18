These words were spoken to the Children of Israel prior to the death of Moses. They faced many unknowns getting ready to cross into the Promised Land. But Moses wanted them to know that God would always be with them and never fail them.
Loneliness is perhaps the most miserable feeling that a person can experience. And it has little to do with one’s status in life. Marilyn Monroe had wealth and fame yet dealt with loneliness for years and eventually took her own life with an overdose of pills.
There was an advertisement in a Kansas newspaper that read like this: “I will listen to you talk for 30 minutes without comment for five dollars.” It sounded like a hoax, didn’t it? But it wasn’t long before the individual who had placed the advertisement in the newspaper was bombarded by 10 to 20 calls a day. The pain of loneliness for some is so sharp that they were willing to try anything for half an hour of companionship. And it hits all of us at some time in our life.
Dr. Leonard Zunin, a Los Angeles psychiatrist, said mankind’s biggest problem is loneliness. The English poet John Milton reminded us that loneliness is the first thing that God said was not good. In Genesis 2:18, God says, “It is not good that the man should be alone.”
Do you feel like no one really cares — that no one really understands or sympathizes with you? Are you bound with the chains of loneliness?
The problem of loneliness is no respecter of persons. It hits even in the life of great men and women of God: Moses, David, Jeremiah, John the Baptist and even Jesus. You can be in a crowd and lonely. Sometimes crowds just enhance the loneliness.
What are some of the causes of loneliness? Rejection, insecurity, sorrow, tragedy and loss. Everyone has three basic psychological and spiritual needs: someone to love and share intimacy with; someone who understands, knows how they feel and says, “Yes, I care”; and someone who needs them and wants them.
Jesus is the answer to your loneliness. That is not being simplistic. Jesus alone is the answer to loneliness and your three basic needs.
Jesus is someone who loves and cares. You may say, “But I need someone real, someone here now.” He is here now. He said in Hebrews 13:5, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Jesus is as real to me as my wife. He is always near. He is with me when I’m driving and when I’m walking. He is someone I can love and know that He loves me in return. He knows my needs and cares, “casting all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you” (I Peter 5:7).
Jesus understands how you feel. Hebrews 4:15-16 states, “For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin. Therefore let us draw near with confidence to the throne of grace, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
Jesus is someone who needs and wants you. We are His body, His eyes, His mouth. Through Jesus you have significance. He is always there. You are never alone. When no one understands, He does. If everyone else fails you, He will not. He alone is the answer to loneliness.
Romans 8:38-39 tells us, “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” In Him we are never alone.