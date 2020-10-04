“Do not let kindness and truth leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart.” — Proverbs 3:3
“Little children, let us not love with word or with tongue, but in deed and truth.” I John 3:18
There are days that you want to remember and there are other days. The “other days” was a week ago Friday when my wife needed a special medical test.
An hour after her scheduled appointment time — and after having to get there a half-hour early — she was told that there were still a number of people ahead of her. We left.
On Monday, I called to make another appointment. In speaking to the appointment secretary I said that I wished I could tell someone in charge how disappointed we were by what had happened on Friday. She said, “I can transfer you to him.”
In talking to him I found that he was off that day but had heard about the problems with scheduling when he was back at work, apologized for our inconvenience, and asked if my wife had another appointment. I gave him her date and time.
We arrived a half-hour early for the appointment as requested but I decided to take care of some business in town while she was having the test and come back a few minutes later.
As I was parking I received a call from my wife saying she was being wheeled out and it was not even her appointment time! She couldn’t wait to tell me her story.
She said every person that saw her apologized for the experience the past week. They took her immediately in for her test and then insisted on wheeling her to our vehicle. Then she showed me a white envelope with a beautiful hand-written note of apology from the director of the unit who also enclosed a gift card! Seriously!
I told my wife I had to stop at Tractor Supply on the way home as I had a coupon for a free 5-pound bag of dog food. After getting the free dog food and starting out of the door, a man called, “Hey, mister!” I turned around and he said, “I have chickens and no dogs. Here, you can have my free bag also!”
And it’s not even Christmas!
Question: Are you nice or are you kind? People are considered nice when they are polite, but kindness is a lot deeper than niceness. Kindness goes out of its way.
A nice person can ask, “Are you hungry?” But a kind person will bring food to you without you even having to ask.
You can be nice and not care. You can be nice to someone and still not like them. Do you know that one kind word can change someone’s entire day?
Jesus tells us to take kindness to a different level. We are to be kind even to our enemies. It is easy to be kind to someone who likes you. Kindness gives people hope. Kindness has an effect on us just as it does on others. It gives us joy, we become thankful about the little things, we become more selfless and we pour out love.
We get a picture of how kindness results in action from David in 2 Samuel 9. After his best friend was killed David asked if there was anyone in Jonathan’s household alive, “that I may show him kindness for Jonathan’s sake?” Jonathan had a son, Mephibosheth, who was crippled in both feet.
When Mephibosheth was brought before him King David said, “Do not fear, for I will surely show kindness to you for the sake of your father Jonathan and will restore to you all the land of your grandfather Saul; and you shall eat at my table regularly.” That’s true kindness.
Jesus died the death that we deserve to reconcile us to God. He bore our sins and His righteousness was transferred over to us. What a great merciful act of kindness.
Continue to be kind even when it is hard to be kind. Love never gives up. If you struggle with being kind, just draw closer to God. He will help you close that distance.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.