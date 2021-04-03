Maybe one of the most familiar, yet misunderstood comments Jesus made was, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and you will find, knock, and the door will be opened.”
Really? There have been many times in my life when I have asked, sought, and knocked, and I did not get what I was praying for. Was God too busy? Am I not worth his time? Have I done something wrong?
Actually, none of the above. Well then, what is the point of prayer if I do it and get nothing in return? The Bible tells us to “pray without ceasing.” Why? What good is it?
I think the problem is that we have a “gumball machine” mentality about prayer. Instead of a quarter, if I put in enough faith, use the right words, and maybe get on my knees, then I should get the hoped-for reward.
I recall a time when a parishioner came running up to me saying, “Bishop Bane, a bunch of us gathered in church in Savannah last week and prayed for the hurricane to miss us, and it did!” I replied, “Yes, June, but it destroyed a town 50 miles up the coast.”
Did God really respond to June’s prayers? What about the prayers of the people in the town that did get hit? Complicated.
The point of prayer is not to always get what we want. Rather, it is to be in a living and deepening relationship with our Creator. It is about trust.
A young boy ran up to his father, crying, “Daddy, Billy hit me, I want you to go hit him back!” Without a word, the father put his arms around his son and held him. The boy did not receive anything close to what he wanted. Will he conclude that his father did not hear him, or did not care for him?
The future relationship of these two does not depend upon how often the father gives his son exactly what he is asking for, but on the level of mutual trust. If the boy trusts his father and believes in his love, he will be able to accept it when he does not get what he asked for. His trust will allow him to learn from his father’s responses instead of getting angry and frustrated when not getting his way.
Over time, as the trust deepens, the desires of the son will gradually become more and more like those of his father. Eventually he will receive what he asks for as his will has become that of his father. Is it conceivable that the same thing is true of us in our relationship with God our Father?
Along with trust in our prayer life we have to also consider that dreaded of all words: patience. I have noticed in my own life that sometimes when I have been forced to wait for something, my wants and needs have changed.
Maybe a time of patience is intended by God for us to ask ourselves if this is truly what I want. Do I think it is in line with what I believe God’s will for me is right now? We so desperately want understanding when what we really need is faith and trust in what will always remain a mystery to us: the ways of God.
Do I understand prayer and God’s response? Absolutely not. Will I keep praying? Absolutely. Can I prove there is a loving God? No. Do I believe in a loving God? Yes, because I choose to believe in the life, teaching, sacrifice, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
When I ponder that miraculous mystery, it is impossible for me to doubt God’s love for me, no matter how many times my prayers seem fruitless.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.