When I learned this past weekend that Dennis Rogers had died I was not shocked, exactly, since I knew he had been in poor health for a while.
But I also knew it was the end of an era in many ways — at least for me.
A columnist for Raleigh’s News & Observer for more than three decades, Rogers was by far the main reason I became interested in working at newspapers.
He influenced how I work with words, and even how I think about the world, in ways I’m still gradually coming to realize.
With the exception of a few columns I have written on the subject of North Carolina barbecue, I have never consciously tried to mimic Rogers’ style of writing.
Instead, years of reading his column seared his ideas about word choice, story pacing, humor, irony and candor so deeply into my brain that they just come out naturally when I am working on a column of my own.
But I do confess to intentionally trying to emulate Dennis Rogers on those occasions when I have found the need to defend the wonders of North Carolina barbecue amid criticisms from people who come here from somewhere else and want to talk about how it’s just not nearly as good here as it is in Memphis, Kansas City, Texas or wherever.
I don’t need anyone to tell me how good our barbecue is, because my taste buds work perfectly fine.
It was part of Dennis Rogers’ influence on me that I felt compelled to defend barbecue as not just a food but a basic part of our culture in eastern North Carolina.
So with Rogers in retirement I felt a responsibility to keep the standard raised in defense of eastern North Carolina barbecue.
He always did a great job of celebrating the people and places of eastern North Carolina.
Usually his column was about people. He loved to write about everyday people he came across during his travels across the eastern half of the state.
Sometimes it was all about a place, as when he evoked the splendor of a sunrise on Ocracoke. And always it was authentic.
He didn’t make an effort to sound “down home.” He just did sound that way, because it was who he was.
His columns were full of love for his grandmother, America, North Carolina, and his readers.
I’m going to miss him. I never met him in person but had always felt I could drop by and chat with him if I needed to.
His words will live on and on in yellowing newspaper clippings and in books such as “Homegrown,” “Second Helping” and “Spit Shine.”
Dennis Rogers was one of the best of a generation of newspaper people who showed us all how it ought to be done.
