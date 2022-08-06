Despite her success as an award-winning writer and television producer, Beth Polson has never lost her passion for the Albemarle area. Instead, she continues to cherish the lasting friendships and the small-town culture that were so instrumental in forming her character.

A longtime resident of Corapeake, Ms. Polson graduated from Gates County High School in 1965. Her business teacher, the beloved Cleveland Hawkins, who ultimately enjoyed a very successful educational career, had just started his first teaching assignment when Polson, then a 12th-grader with a passion for writing, approached him and asked to start a school newspaper. After the appropriate permissions were granted and Hawkins agreed to serve as the adviser, Polson took the lead as the editor.