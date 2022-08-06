Despite her success as an award-winning writer and television producer, Beth Polson has never lost her passion for the Albemarle area. Instead, she continues to cherish the lasting friendships and the small-town culture that were so instrumental in forming her character.
A longtime resident of Corapeake, Ms. Polson graduated from Gates County High School in 1965. Her business teacher, the beloved Cleveland Hawkins, who ultimately enjoyed a very successful educational career, had just started his first teaching assignment when Polson, then a 12th-grader with a passion for writing, approached him and asked to start a school newspaper. After the appropriate permissions were granted and Hawkins agreed to serve as the adviser, Polson took the lead as the editor.
That Polson was an incredibly gifted, driven student was immediately apparent. She served as the vice president of the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), won the coveted Miss FBLA designation, and was the business manager of Dramatics.
After graduating from Gates County High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree at Old Dominion University. Her first job was writing obituaries for the Norfolk Ledger-Star, the former sister paper of the Virginian-Pilot. Her hard work and talent were quickly recognized, and she was reassigned as a reporter. She would go on to earn two Virginia Press Association awards for outstanding column writing and investigative reporting.
When she expressed an interest in production, she was warned, “You don’t go from print to production.” Never one to take “no” for an answer, that warning provided the determination she needed to do just that. She left for Los Angeles to work at NBC and later produced the Barbara Walters specials for ABC.
Polson has received numerous awards for the three books she authored and the numerous television movies and specials she produced. This non-exhaustive list includes five Emmy Nominations, two Emmy Awards, two Christopher Awards, and three CAMIE awards. But she has never forgotten her home in Gates County, her friends, or that special teacher she credited for mentoring her.
Although she was unable to accept an invitation to speak at an Albemarle Hopeline banquet, she assisted with fundraising efforts by providing autographed copies of “Secret Santa,” the novel she co-wrote with Robert Tate Miller, to Albemarle Hopeline. The book continued to inspire others and financially benefit the area citizens, when during the Christmas season later that year an anonymous donor paid the layaway balances of a local store and credited “Secret Santa” as the inspiration.
Polson was informed of the beautiful gesture and told her Gates County friend, Doris Hawkins, that she was very touched that her book had inspired that generosity and kindness.
Polson never severed the relationship with her teacher, Cleveland Hawkins, who she credits with nurturing her talent and passion for writing. Despite the harrowing schedule of a famous producer, she flew from her home in Pasadena, California, to speak at his retirement banquet, and later at his funeral. She told his wife, Doris Hawkins, that her attendance at the funeral was so important to her that she had booked two separate flights to make sure she did not miss it.
Polson is described by others as someone who is as pretty on the inside as she is on the outside. That beauty is exemplified by her unselfish acts of kindness and continued love for the Albemarle culture and people.
Beth Polson is featured in the “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit at Museum of the Albemarle. Please visit the Museum to learn more about Polson and other impressive women highlighted in the exhibit. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On a personal note, I would like to express my gratitude to Doris Hawkins for providing the personal information about this incredible woman, and to Beth Polson Productions for sharing her professional biography.
Dr. Holly Glenn is a volunteer docent at Museum of the Albemarle.