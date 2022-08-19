dirty-dancing-background-01.jpg

It’s been 35 years since the film “Dirty Dancing” first debuted on screens. It’s now making a return to celebrate that longevity.

 Lionsgate

As I write these words, I’m am sitting in Firefly Cove, a small, gated community in Lake Lure.

From where I sit I can see the remnants of a stone wall, all that’s left of the clubhouse where much of the movie “Dirty Dancing” was filmed. Here, just off Boys Camp Road, was the “stand in” for the Catskills club where Baby danced with bad boy Johnny Castle.


Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.