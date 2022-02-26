I grew up under solid preaching about the Rapture and running from the wickedness of the world. I’m so thankful for the leadership and passion of the Denton family that kept me sober to the things of God.
I remember running to the altar every time I had the opportunity. I spent many nights concerned about my salvation and fearing the second coming of Jesus.
As I have gotten older, my relationship with God has gotten much sweeter. I no longer live afraid of His presence; instead, I fear His absence with great dread.
When I was younger, I asked foolish questions during my prayer time. I hope today that God wasn’t offended by my filthy heart, and I’m grateful that He has suffered so patiently with me. I would ask questions like, “How far is too far?” or “Does the Bible say it’s wrong?”
I now know that these questions are absent of love for God. I would never ask my wife equivalent questions. “Hey, Amanda, how far is too far with another lady?” That would be wholly inappropriate and doesn’t communicate my deep appreciation and love for her.
It sounds like I care little what you want, even though I know it is for my good, and instead, I want only what I want.
So many live with an attitude that they need to please God with their actions. We try to stay away from bad things in hopes of making God happy.
In the New Testament, we see at least 11 different sin lists. The lists are exhaustive and easy to understand. I mean, we all know what evil is. We all know how destructive divorce, adultery, lying, gossip, hatred, rage, alcoholism and rebellion can be.
When preachers preach hot against such things and describe the ideal and perfect holiness or righteousness, people often feel shame, guilt or conviction. Conviction leads to redemption through humility, but shame leads to condemnation.
The Scripture is clear that there is no condemnation for anyone in Christ. I believe that no preacher intended to add shame to people. Preachers preach holiness to create safety and security, for the more we live like God, the better for all people.
Righteousness, goodness, gentleness, kindness and joy come from God. Every good thing comes from God, so when God is exalted, all of us are. And, that’s just the thing, righteousness isn’t produced by not doing wrong. Holiness is based on doing what is right.
Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” When we adhere to the endless lists of sins and try not to do any of them, we look like superstitious, overly concerned people trying to keep from stepping on cracks on the ground.
We are more than conquerors. We should walk courageously in the direction God has called us and trust that He will forgive our sins as we walk victoriously through whatever God calls us. Be strong and courageous!
Ask better questions that are full of love for God. Ask, “Does the Bible say it’s right?” Isn’t that a better question? We should want what He wants.
Ask, “What does love require of me?” That is what God requires of us, and it’s far more courageous than asking “what I can get away with.”
Ephesians Chapter 5 tells us to gauge everything on whether it is wise or unwise. So, I’m not focusing on the sin lists anymore; I’m going to focus on what is the right thing right now. I think that is good.