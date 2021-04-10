The Christian faith does not fit into this world very well at all. It follows that we who identify as Christians should not fit any better.
I don’t know how often we experience it, but there definitely is a cost to taking that faith seriously. There will be times, probably every day, when it will cost us something to speak out. Sometimes it is a little thing we ignore, while at other times we know very well we should have said or done something. It is so very human to just want to turn our heads away sometimes.
I have never forgotten a story I read in a book called, “When a Nation Forgets.” The author writes, “I lived in Germany during the Nazi holocaust. I considered myself to be Christian. We heard stories of what was happening to the Jews, but we tried to keep our distance because of what could happen to us. A railroad ran behind our small church, and each Sunday morning we could hear the whistle in the distance and then the wheels roaring over the track as it passed by.
“We became disturbed when we heard the cries coming from the train as it passed by. We realized that it was carrying Jews on the way to a death camp. The screams tormented us.
“We knew when the train was coming, and when we heard the whistle blow, we began singing hymns. By the time the train went past our church we were singing at the top of our voices. If we heard the screams we sang even louder and soon we heard them no more.
“Years have passed and no one talks about it anymore, but I can still hear that train whistle in my sleep. God, forgive me, forgive all of us that our faith was not strong enough to move us to take action against something that was so clearly wrong.”
You and I are not likely to encounter such an extreme situation in our day. But are there times when we sing loud enough to drown out the pain and suffering and wrongs being done all around us? Are there times when we figuratively cover our eyes and ears so as not to take notice of words and actions that we know are not acceptable to disciples of Jesus? Do we just hope and pray that someone else will do the right thing?
Of course, this is a very personal question each of us must answer for ourselves. If we are brutally honest, that can be an uncomfortable experience as we hesitate at paying the cost of doing the right thing.
If we do decide to take action, how do we know what “doing the right thing” looks like? I suppose it is an over-used bumper sticker, but the answer remains WWJD, “what would Jesus do?” What he did not do was to ever be influenced by what other people thought of his words and actions.
You and I struggle with that one, regardless of how much we deny it. The cost of speaking out usually does involve what others might think of us. So, we think about it, and often just sing a little louder.
The whole issue is about the balance between risk and safety. Do we ask, “what is the right thing for me to do as a Christian in this situation?” Or, “Hmmm, what will it cost me if I speak up? Friends? Reputation? Security? Money?”
It all comes down to how important our faith life is, and once again, that is a very personal question and answer each of us faces just about every day of our lives. Do we speak up or sing a little louder?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.