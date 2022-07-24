One of my “life” verses can be found in Nehemiah Chapter 6. Nehemiah is working diligently on the wall at Jerusalem and trying to keep everyone safe while they work. All the while, he is dealing with multiple people trying to distract and discourage him.
During one of these tests of his resolve, one of his adversaries asks Nehemiah to come to discuss some plans over lunch. The disloyal colleague sounds reasonable and says he will meet him halfway. Nehemiah is not deterred for even a moment, because he knows he hasn’t come to make friends but to build a wall.
Too often, we allow people to distract us and circumstances to disappoint us to the point we are ready to give up. I’ll never forget the line from the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” when the angels in the heavens talk about George Bailey. “Is he sick?” Clarence, the angel, asks. “No, worse, he’s discouraged,” another angel replies.
Have you ever found yourself there? Like the Wizard of Oz lion, we can’t find the courage to be who we know we are. How many of us have lost steam because we let others distract us? It’s not always noble to forget what matters to us in hopes we’ll make someone else know they matter. Many people only care about your attention as long as you give it to something else.
Daniel, the prophet, speaks of the antichrist that will come to wear out the saints, and he will do it by changing the laws. Basically, he will wear out those who believe in God by creating so many distractions that it’s hard to listen to His voice anymore.
In Exodus, Pharaoh made things harder for the Israelis when they inquired about leaving to worship Yahweh by increasing their work and finding their own materials, forcing them apart. The enemy uses busyness and isolation to pick off those devoted to God.
Nehemiah sees that this is the trap laid before him and responds with these powerful words. He says, “I am doing a great work and will not come down to you. Why should the work delay so I can speak with you?”
I love this comment! What I am doing is too important to stop so I can make you happy. Especially when I know you only want to distract me.
Many may look at this and think, “Well, shouldn’t we stop our work to tend to people?” Maybe a better response is, “Come work on the wall with me if you want to spend time with me!”
Nehemiah’s enemies used manipulation, compromise, slander, threats and conspiracy in hopes of keeping him from his work. Yet, he finished the wall in just 52 days. The nations around them saw this as an act of God.
If Nehemiah had taken counsel and listened to every viewpoint, he might still be working on that wall. But he remained diligent to the task and gave great honor to God!
What’s your great work? Is there anything distracting or discouraging you from finishing it?
Perhaps you are doing your great work. If you are, my encouragement to you is to never quit! Diligence is so much more miraculous than we can see. Your work matters, so don’t come down.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.