“There is one who scatters, and yet increases all the more, and there is one who withholds what is justly due, and yet it results only in want. The generous man will be prosperous, and he who waters will himself be watered.” — Proverbs 11:24-25
Oxford Languages defines generosity as “the quality of being kind and generous.”
Money is essential for living but the use of our resources and the accountability for their use under God was part of God’s teaching to Israel. People who believe that the whole earth and every thing in it belongs to their Lord (Psalm 24:1) recognize that His gracious blessings were given not to be hoarded but to share and be a blessing to others.
Birthdays, weddings, graduations, baby showers and the annual holiday season perhaps give us the opportunity to spend more than we should on gifts, which face it, often provide fleeting satisfaction to the recipients. The writer of Proverbs indicated that the one who gives gains; the one who withholds loses.
The verb “scatters” indicates distributing widely, generously, even paying little attention to where the generosity goes. My wife and I have always been generous givers: to our church, to other missions, and to needs in our community. Today I want to challenge you to help with a generous gift to a special community need.
In a short time the children of our community will be going back to school. Some of them will not be prepared due to limited household income. No child should be limited when it comes to the needs to educate them equally and to have the supplies necessary for that education. So I am asking you, our readers, if you will help with this special need.
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club has accepted the challenge to collect as many school supplies as possible for our local schools. The need for backpacks, pens, No. 2 pencils, erasers, lined paper, plain paper, washable markers, glue sticks and spiral notebooks are just some of the items needed.
I know that other organizations are also gathering supplies. Whether you help them or us, your help is needed.
If you will assist our club in this project you can drop off your supplies five days a week at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, or give them to a Rotary member.
Many of us are blessed with more than we really need. And we are blessed not by hoarding, but by giving; not by keeping but by sharing. Compassionate caring is what the Bible calls for and what our affluent society finds so difficult to practice.
Are you a generous person? If you fantasize about winning a magazine sweepstakes, what first comes to mind? a) What we could buy for ourselves; or b) what we might do for others?
Proverbs 11:24 says, “The world of the generous gets larger and larger; the world of the stingy gets smaller and smaller.”
We don’t give to gain favor from God; we certainly don’t do it to get to Heaven. When we give, we receive in return. We at least receive some level of satisfaction that we helped others. We give because we can’t help ourselves; we’re grateful for all God has done and we want to give, cheerfully.
The late Frank A. Clark said, “Real generosity is doing something nice for someone who will never find out.”
Psalms 37:21 states, “The wicked borrows but does not pay back, but the righteous is generous and gives.” Will you join us in giving generously for our children?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister and a member of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club.