Someone once said, don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened. We can say the same about the year we just came through: “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.”
Perhaps there were things you had hoped to accomplish in the past year, yet for reasons, good or bad, what you had expected to achieve did not happen. Learn the lessons you need and smile because these lessons have taught you how to accomplish more in this new year. Don’t cry because the year is over; smile because it happened — you are wiser than before.
Perhaps you are like me; you lost someone dear to you this past year. You can spend your time lamenting their departure, or you can rejoice because you had the opportunity to have known and loved the individual or individuals you are grieving.
Please do not think I am suggesting that you do not grieve; take all the time you need to grieve, cry, and process. But while you do, take time to appreciate the time you had to spend with the person you loved so dearly. Appreciate all the lessons, wisdom and love they imparted to you.
I have a friend who spent years blaming God for the death of their spouse. One day, after years of playing the “blame game,” my friend said, “Chuck, you know, I just had to learn God knows best, and I needed to be thankful for the years we were together.” What my friend was saying: “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.”
Maybe you are at a new place in life. Perhaps you are at the end of a college career; maybe you’re starting a new position. Perhaps you’re getting ready to enjoy a new promotion. While all these things can be exciting, they can also be scary. You might feel more like crying because it’s over. My encouragement to you: “smile because it happened.”
Life is a transition from point to point. If there is breath in your body, there will always be “endings” of sorts and “beginnings” of sorts. I have learned not to cry because something is over, but to instead smile because it has happened. Every passing year, every additional birthday, every new friendship made, every career turn, promotion, and educational advancement — each has provided me with a reason to smile because it has happened.
In Ezra chapter 3, the children of Israel have just laid the foundation for the new temple. Scripture records that many from the older generations, who remembered the first temple, wept aloud because they remembered what was. Still, several of the younger generations cried out for joy over the new construction. Ezra 3:13 records that there was so much “noise” the people could not distinguish the cries of lament from the shouts of praise. Some were crying over what had been. Others chose to rejoice over what had been and the fresh new beginning.
We are in a brand-new year. Don’t cry that the old year is over; smile that it has happened. Take all the wisdom gained with you. Choose to rejoice because God has given you a fresh start. Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.