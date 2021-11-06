Have you ever noticed how we as a society tend to go from Halloween straight to Christmas? I understand this practice from a commercial standpoint, but I hope we take time for gratitude as individuals.
As many of you know, Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I so enjoy taking November to reflect on the things for which I am grateful. Do not misinterpret me: I believe we should be thankful year-round, but it is nice to have a designated time to not forget gratitude.
Psalm 103:1-4 reminds us to praise God and to not forget all His benefits — God forgives our sin, heals all our diseases, redeems our life from the pit, and crowns us with love and compassion. Wow! Just these few items alone are enough to keep me rejoicing with gratitude. Let us take time to merely reflect on God’s benefits to us outlined in Psalm 103:1-4.
God forgives our sin. Do we understand this benefit? Romans 5:10 says that while we were God’s enemy, He gave Jesus to die for us, reconciling us to Him.
Consider someone who is your enemy. Would you be willing to give your child so that you could come into a close relationship with your enemy? I venture to say no. Thank God that His ways are higher (Isaiah 55:8-9).
God made salvation possible for us while we were still His enemy. Praise God! What a benefit! Now, we can enjoy a relationship with our caring, compassionate Father. All made possible by Jesus’ work at Calvary. Do not forget gratitude.
God heals all our diseases. Does He? Yes. When my mother passed after a long bout with Parkinson’s, I knew she was totally and completely healed. Why? Because God heals all our diseases. I am so thankful that she is now in His protective holistic care.
Sure, I miss her, but death is simply goodbye for a short time (James 4:14). The adopted child of God has the assurance of glory; thus, I will see my mom again, but praise God, I will never again see her with Parkinson’s. One of God’s many benefits to us: He heals all our disease — if not in this life, positively in the next. Do not forget gratitude.
Scripture states, He redeems our life from the pit. The pit can be many things. When I was fresh out of college (first college career) nearly 30 years ago, I was in a career job but going nowhere. I prayed, driving home from work, asking God to please open a new door.
When I walked into the house, within 30 minutes, the phone rang, and I had a new employment offer — more money, better hours, working as a professional animator. There was no interview — all I had to do was accept the offer. God saved me from the “pit.” God did it for me; He will do it for you (Acts 10:34).
Finally, God will crown us with love and compassion. The original Hebrew wording is hard to translate because no English expression fully encompasses the whole meaning. Basically, God chose to bestow His love and compassion on us, even before He formed us. Why? So that we can be holy and blameless in his sight (Ephesians 1:4).
Psalm 103:1-4 is merely one Scripture of countless others that explains the benefits God gives His children. May we take time, reflect on all the things we have to be thankful for and remember not to forget gratitude.