Brigadier Gen. Billy Mitchell fought between the world wars to update our military through the use of aircraft. The First World War was “the war to end all wars,” and this new technology of planes felt like a luxury in a day so impressed with new guns and bombs.

General Mitchel saw a sky attack’s incredible advantage, yet no one would hear him out. He died a few years before America’s entry into the Second World War, for which we were desperately unprepared. He warned that an attack from Japan with planes would decimate our most substantial fleet, which came to pass on Dec. 7, 1941.


Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.