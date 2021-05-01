Editor’s note: The following is a version of a sermon delivered recently by the Rev. Marc O’Neal. O’Neal is pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
The cross country season that I was able to coach at Camden Middle School this past year was a short one, but it afforded what I think is one of the best experiences you can have as a young person: getting out of class early, boarding that blue and white activity bus, and heading to another school to compete.
I used to love going to other schools when I played, particularly those I had never been to. But here’s the difference with cross country: when you are somewhere else to play, say football, you know the field is going to be 100 yards long and 50 or so yards wide. Everywhere.
When you go somewhere to play baseball, you know the bases are going to be 90 feet apart and the pitching rubber will be 60 feet 6 inches from home plate. Everywhere. When you go somewhere to play basketball, the goals will be 10 feet high, and the court roughly 84 by 50. Everywhere.
The playing surface, the field, the court will all be the same even if there are at different places.
Not so with cross country. There are no particulars, no rhyme or reason as to what a course has to look like or be like so long as it meets the distance requirements. For us, we ran two races: a one-mile race and a two-mile race. And as long as the course was that particular distance? You could go all over the campus.
So before each meet, all the teams competing would gather, and the head coach would take the teams on a walk of the course, pointing out turns, and landmarks, and markers, and things. And since we had never seen the course, had no idea of it until 30 minutes before the race, it was imperative for everyone to listen, look and pay attention. But being chatty, excitable teen-agers, I found myself, time and again, having to ask the question: “Hey fellas ... are you listening?”
The answer each time was of course: “Yes. Yes coach. We’re listening.”
And then as we are walking to the starting line, at least one, sometimes more than one would say, all tense and anxious: “Coach, I don’t know where I’m going!”
Sometimes I’d joke to lighten the mood and say, “Well, you’re not gonna be in the lead anyway, just follow everyone else!”
But it happened at every meet at another school. I chalked it up to being unfamiliar with the territory. Of not listening and not following the path laid out before us.
At this point, you are probably sitting back and thinking, “Got it. Listen to Jesus. Follow His path. Great sermon, Pastor Marc.”
But let me ask you this: we are all familiar with Jesus as the Good Shepherd aren’t we? We’ve seen paintings of Jesus carrying a sheep on his shoulders. We have the 23rd Psalm memorized. We’ve all made the sheep with cotton balls and popsicle sticks. Here’s the question: If Jesus says, “I am the good shepherd,” then that also presumes the existence of what? Bad shepherds.
Note that Jesus didn’t just say “I’m a shepherd.” No, he put that disclaimer on it. “Good” shepherd. In fact, in our text from John 10:11-18, Jesus distinguishes between a “good shepherd” and a “hired hand.” So the question becomes not just “Hey fellas, are you listening?” But also, “Hey fellas, who are you listening to?” Blind following, or listening without the discernment of the Holy Spirit, won’t do you any good. You could end up following a bad shepherd, or a hired hand.
Here’s what that could look like:
We did have one meet at our middle school. A home meet. And I was gonna make sure the team knew every square inch of the race course. Didn’t want any confusion as to the path to follow. My son and I went out one Sunday afternoon and measured it and laid it out. We spent the first part of a practice walking it, taking each turn slowly and specifically. I told them to visualize running the race. Then we jogged it that same practice. We walked it or ran that course, at least a half dozen times. If anyone knew the way, it was our kids.
The first race was the one-mile girls race. A Perquimans County girl was in first, one of ours second as they made their way to the back half of the course. The Perquimans girl, I guess because she didn’t listen during the walk-through, started to slow down and stop at what she thought was the finish line. She was about a quarter-mile off.
I was trying to wave her on, and I saw our girl coming up behind her. In my mind I thought “boy, she’s gonna blow right past her!” Instead, even though she knew the course, knew the path, knew the way, and saw me there waving her on, because she saw the other girl slow down and stop, she did, too.
Knew the path. Knew the course. Knew the way. Yet chose to follow a bad shepherd.
Oftentimes, that’s our story isn’t it?
You guys know the path toward righteousness. You know the course for your salvation. You know the way to eternity. But we end up listening to a bad shepherd or a hired hand, and we get ourselves in trouble. Who are you listening to? The good shepherd, or a hired hand?
You may say, what’s the difference?
In our story this morning, we have to understand that regardless of our images of meek and mild, kindly, Psalm 23 shepherd Jesus, he was not talking to faithful Christians on their deathbeds or little ones gathered for a children’s message. He was rebuking a group of Pharisees. They were offended because Jesus had healed a man on the Sabbath. Rather than rejoicing with the man born blind, they were harassing him (and his family) for their association with Jesus.
In His response to their criticism, Jesus made use of an occupation which would have been familiar to the people of that day. He contrasted a good shepherd with a hired hand. The difference between the two has to do with commitment. A hired hand is just that — one who is paid to care for someone else’s sheep. His connection to the sheep is transactional. He is committed to the sheep, but only as far as he is committed to himself. When danger arises and the wolf comes, the hired hand tends to his own safety and flees. His lack of commitment makes him incapable of providing protection.
You know someone like that? Might be a friend, or co-worker, or family member. They lead you down a certain path, and then once danger or trouble arises, they are nowhere to be found? Do you really want to follow someone like that?
Contrast this with a good shepherd. A good shepherd cares for the sheep because the sheep are his. They belong to him and he loves them, not for his own sake, but for theirs. He will not abandon them when the wolf comes. He won’t leave when danger comes. He won’t leave when hard times arrive. He will protect and defend them. With him, they are secure. He will lay down his life for his sheep.
This is the heart of the Gospel message. As His resurrection demonstrated, Jesus has the power to lay down His life and the power to take it up again. And He is not only capable, but He is also committed. Out of love and concern for His sheep, He is willing to give Himself to the wolf to protect them. And thanks be to God, you are among His sheep. You have been included in His fold. As such, you enjoy the protection and security of a shepherd who is both committed to your safety and fully capable of delivering on His commitment as your shepherd. Don’t you want to listen to and be led by a good shepherd?
Capable and committed. But He is not committed to only those gathered in this room or watching online. In verse 16, Jesus tells the Pharisees He has other sheep that are not part of this fold. He was talking about the Gentiles, of course, and this foreshadowed His mission to all nations which would become explicit after His resurrection. And today, this mission is not yet complete. There are still more sheep to gather. Jesus, “must bring them also,” into His one flock. They will listen to His voice, Jesus assures, but first they must hear it.
Up to this point we’ve talked about making sure we are listening to the good shepherd, and not bad shepherds or hired hands. But I need you to do something. To bring others to his flock, Jesus needs them to hear his voice. This is why Jesus sent His disciples after the resurrection. Today, He sends you. This is what he sends you to do throughout the days and weeks to come.
Friends, you are equipped and called to participate in the loving commitment of the Good Shepherd. He continues to gather other sheep in, and He does it through the selfless serving and the gracious speaking of His people. That’s you and me.
We are not committed to this naturally, of course. In our sin, we are more like the hired hands who care most of all for ourselves. But friends, through Jesus blood, we are forgiven for our selfishness. We are assured of God’s grace and mercy. And we have been restored, not to be hired hands, but to be sons and daughters. To go out and speak with the voice of the Good Shepherd to others. There are people in your lives who will never step foot in a church, and, therefore, they will never hear my voice. These people are searching (without success) for one that is both capable of and committed to protecting them and making them secure.
You can speak to them these words: Jesus is their Good Shepherd, too. He has laid down His life for them and He has taken it back up for them. Through His Church, He continues gathering them into His fold. Tell them that!
So yes friends, I ask you: “Are you listening?” I also ask, “Who are you listening to?” And I challenge you: are you willing to speak on behalf of the Good Shepherd?