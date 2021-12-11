“Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” — Romans 15:13
A parishioner’s parting words to his pastor were penetrating and pertinent. He simply said, “Whatever you do, don’t miss the joy!”
Robert Louis Stevenson, at life’s end, said, “To miss the joy is to miss everything!”
Joy is probably the most obvious theme we see celebrated at Christmas. It’s a joyous celebration. We see that word everywhere. We sing, “Joy to the World.” We say, “Merry Christmas.”
Yet people don’t always seem joyful when shopping for Christmas presents or in Christmas traffic. They don’t always seem joyful if they are fighting with loved ones over Christmas dinner.
You can be happy without being joyful. You can be joyful without being happy. Happiness is external. Joy is internal. Happiness depends on outward circumstances. Joy depends on inward character. Happiness depends upon what happens to you. Joy depends upon who lives within you.
Happiness is based on chance. Joy is based on choice.
Joy is rooted in who God is. It is not fleeting or based on circumstances. Worldly possessions, accomplishments, even the people in our lives, are blessings that make us happy and fuel joyfulness.
However, the Bible teaches that the source of all joy is Jesus. God’s plan from the beginning, the Word made flesh to dwell among us is rock solid, allowing us to navigate difficult situations in the absence of happiness while sustaining our joy.
It is so sad to see that many feel they can only enjoy Christmas with a heavy dose of spirits or drugs. These may bring a short time of feeling good but where is the joy?
Jesus did not come to bring us misery but to make possible joy. In John 15:11, He said, “These things I have spoken to you so that My joy may be in you, and that your joy may be made full.”
The gift of joy is our Lord’s legacy. Joy has its springs down deep inside, and that spring never runs dry no matter what happens. Only Jesus gives that joy. Billy Sunday said, “If you have no joy there’s a leak in your Christianity somewhere.”
In “Dangers, Toils and Snares,” John Ortberg writes: “When we take our children to the shrine of the Golden Arches, they always lust for the meal that comes with a cheap little prize, a combination christened, in a moment of marketing genius, the Happy Meal.
“You’re not just buying fries, McNuggets, and a dinosaur stamp; you’re buying happiness,” he continues. “Their advertisements have convinced my children they have a little McDonald-shaped vacuum in their souls. ‘Their hearts are restless till they find their rest in a happy meal.’
“I try to buy off the kids sometimes. I tell them to order only the food and I’ll give them a quarter to buy a little toy on their own. But the cry goes up. ‘I want a Happy Meal!’ All over the restaurant, people crane their necks to look at the tight-fisted, penny-pinching cheapskate of a parent who would deny a child the meal of great joy.
“The problem with the Happy Meal is that the happy wears off, and they need a new fix. Happy meals bring happiness only to McDonald’s. You ever wonder why Ronald McDonald wears that grin? Twenty billion Happy Meals, that’s why. When you get older, you don’t get any smarter; your happy meals just get more expensive.”
The only joy that is eternal is the joy that is rooted in God through Christ. When our joy is rooted in Christ, when He is the source of our joy, that means our joy is in the unshakable One who cannot be taken away. If you know Christ today you have been given the joy of the Lord that will last and your Christmas will be blessed.
As Romans 14:17 tells us, “For the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.”
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.