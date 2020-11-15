I have been up since 3 a.m. — because that’s when my mornings begin —preparing our little café for our customers whom we love so dearly. It’s getting late — it’s now 6 p.m. — and the exhaustion is beginning to set in. The “early to bed, early to rise” cycle is happening again.
As my body begins to wind down, I watch a new find: “Somebody Feed Phil.” The show is a travel/foodie flick that features Michelin-star chefs, restaurants, families, generational traditions, local fare and beautiful people.
Phil Rosenthal sojourns all over the world meeting larger-than-life storytellers who capture his heart. The show features local artisans, capturing the profound relationships between the land and her inhabitants. I have been to Israel, Lisbon, New Orleans, Vietnam, and Paris without ever leaving my home.
Rosenthal’s love for people and family is so evident, for that hour I am transfixed with new adventures that bring laughter and tears, inspiration and hope.
Tonight, as I watched, I became so aware of my own comfort. Here I am, safe, sipping a cold drink, on a soft couch with a picture in front of me of faraway places that are mesmerizing with their vivid colors and landscapes.
And then I remember: we are in a pandemic. People wear masks now, social distancing is required, a hurricane has brought destruction and there is another one on the way. We hear of riots and civil unrest, children are being trafficked for a perverse sickness, the political scene has reached a heightened fury and life will never be the same. We have come too far to turn back.
Where are you Mr. Rockwell and what would you paint today? Maybe losing people like him and Jimmy Stewart propelled us further into the chaos. There doesn’t seem to be any icons left to tell us of a bygone era that was filled with Sunday dinners around the table — a time when social media was a family reunion and church wasn’t about trying to live resiliently or putting on the best service, but instead about Jesus and His sacrifice for our redemption.
Our babies now only see our eyes. Shakespeare told us that the eyes are the window into one’s soul. But if our eyes are sad or tired, there is no redeeming quality in that mask.
I awakened in the middle of the night last week. I had been to a store earlier that day and it struck me quite harshly that I had been insensitive to my cashier. I had a mask on, she had on hers and the plexiglass between us was thick and heavy.
My mantra usually starts with, “Hello, have you had good day?” or “Hi! Is your shift almost over?” This evening, however, I didn’t even look up. I was too tired to try and elevate my voice, through the mask, through the plexiglass and into her world.
That night the mask had won. It had isolated me from another human being but only because I gave it the power to do so.
The mask will not win again. I have purposed in my heart that I will live according to the hope I have. That hope does and will conquer the isolation, the fear, the unknown, and the future. It cannot be swayed by the left or by the right — not by social media or the status quo.
I think Mr. Norman Rockwell would still paint pictures of children playing marbles, families gathered around the supper table in prayer, and mosaics of colorful faces that illuminate the beauty of all nationalities. I also think George Bailey would still believe it’s a wonderful life.
As we soon journey into 2021, we will look back forever changed. We have the beauty of choice to smile with our eyes and our hands, to choose kindness and compassion for those that come into our daily lives, and to live in the hope of a future that’s yet to come. We have so very much to be thankful for.
Michele Adlon is co-owner, along with her daughter, of the Belcross Bakery Shoppe in Camden.