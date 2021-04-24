You are to rise in the presence of the elderly and honor the old. Fear your God; I am Yahweh.” — Leviticus 9:32
My two grandmothers were complete opposites. There couldn’t have been two women who were more different.
My grandmother Dameron was kind and gentle. She disciplined when needed, but loved you to death. She was a godly woman and it showed in every part of her life. She taught you the way you should live. She was always saying, “I want you to grow up to be a good person.”
Grandmother Dameron cooked everything from “scratch.” She had recipes for many of her cakes but just as many she just knew what went in the bowl. The same was true for her pies. She just put in a pinch of this and a spoon of that.
The same was true of all her food. She just added until it tasted like she wanted it to. She let me help her sometimes when she was cooking and so I learned a few of her recipes. The one thing I wish I could remember was her coconut cake. It was the best I ever ate and my father’s request ever time we visited.
Grandmother Scott was short (4-foot, 10 inches tall), chubby and full of fire and vinegar. She didn’t hesitate to say whatever was on her mind. She told me many times, “Don’t ever let a man boss you around. You be your own boss and run your own house.”
I can remember she had one pastor when she was older that she loved but didn’t care much for his sermon delivery. She went to church, sat like she was listening to every word he said but her hearing aid was turned off. When the sermon was over she cheerfully turned it back on.
Grandmother Scott must have wanted to make sure her food was done because she cooked it most of the day. With soup and some other dishes, that worked and it was delicious. But with cabbage, it was a pot of indigestion. She cooked them until they were brown.
Another thing I remember was shopping with them when they got older. Times had changed, but they were blissfully unaware of it. I got so I took them when I could because sometimes they got to my parents but gave me a few hours or a day of pure delight.
One of the shopping experiences I remember most about my Grandmother Dameron was when she was looking for a pie in the grocery store. She had always baked her own and knew absolutely nothing about buying one. She wanted it to be good because my mom and dad were there.
She marched up to the owner of the small grocery store and said, “Did you bake this pie fresh this morning?” He looked a little puzzled at first but after looking at me smiling and almost doubling over behind her he said, “Yes ma’am. That pie is just as fresh as if you just took it out of your own oven.”
My grandmother Scott pinched all the fruits and vegetables to see if they were suitable. My dad once came up behind her and said, “What are you doing?” It scared her to death. Carrying her to buy shoes was an experience. She wore a size 4 shoe and there were no fours in adult shoes. We had to go to the children’s shoes to find something to fit her.
Now that I am getting older I hope that one of my children will take me shopping when I get so I can’t go on my own and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed carrying my grandmothers.
Don’t lose patience with your parents or grandparents when they get older. Laugh and enjoy it just the way they did when you were a child.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor.