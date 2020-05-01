“Not that I have already obtained it or have already become perfect, but I press on so that I may lay hold of that for which also I was laid hold of for Christ Jesus. Brethren, I do not regard myself as having laid hold of it yet; but one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:12-14
It you have been reading my devotions for very long you know that my favorite book of the New Testament is Philippians.
The apostle Paul wrote this letter to the church at Philippi while imprisoned in Rome, chained 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to a Roman soldier. And he writes one of the most uplifting books of the Bible from the most difficult of circumstances. I hope it inspires you as much as it inspires me. Whenever I feel down all I have to do is turn to this book in the Bible.
Since we have been “sheltered-in” and cannot have fellowship in person as a church I have been writing a devotional and sending it by email to the members of the church each day just as a means of encouraging people and keeping in touch. This week the devotions are from Philippians, chapter 3.
Let me encourage you to read the chapter as I touch on a few things. While inside we have more time on our hands and can give more thought to what we want to do when things are back to what will be normal. I encourage you to consider how you can be more helpful in your church as a volunteer. And it does not matter how old you are, God can use you.
When we are younger we look at some of the senior citizens around us and think, “I can’t wait until I retire and I have the time to do the things that I want to do.” Some look at retirement and think, “I finally won’t have to work anymore!” But people that are happy are people with a purpose, people that set goals and have responsibilities. Including seniors.
Looking back over my ministry some of the greatest volunteers in our church have been our senior citizens. It has given them purpose in their later years and also a sense of accomplishment. A couple in their 70s for many years provided the communion supplies and prepared the service each Sunday, making sure there was a beautiful table covering on the communion table as well.
Many of our greeters over the years have been seniors who welcomed people, most by name, with a cheerful “Hello” and a big smile. Another would take care of the baptismal robes. One lady had been playing the organ for over 40 years and was quite accomplished. Some even served in our nursery, enjoying the opportunity to hold newborns and play with small children. Another retired senior saved the church hundreds of dollars each year with his ability to keep the air conditioning, heating and electrical items in good working order.
These were retired people, just using their energies to build up the kingdom of God. Still reaching for the prize.
The apostle Paul was not a quitter, even while in prison. “I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” The books of Ephesians, Colossians and Philemon were also written from his prison cell. No matter the circumstances, Paul found a way to serve the Lord. I hope you will give more thought to how you can serve. Soon you will have an opportunity. Let’s press on! Don’t quit.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.