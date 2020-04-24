Editor’s note: The following is a reprint of a recent sermon delivered by the Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. It is reprinted here with the author’s permission.
This is just a great story from John 20:19-31 because it is so easy to visualize:
The disciples are gathered together, the doors locked, windows shut, no doubt scared to death about what might happen to them. They had just seen what had happened to their, Lord, their master, their friend, and they wondered if they were next.
And then, suddenly there he is with them!
I love the Gospel’s understatement that “they were glad!” Glad? Are you kidding me? They had to be shocked, overjoyed, confused, and probably terrified! But we are told that Thomas wasn’t there that day.
Isn’t that always the way it is? The one meeting you miss is the one where something important happens?
Of course, the others told him what had happened, but Thomas wasn’t buying it. He said, “Unless I see in his hands the print of the nails, and place my hand in his side, I will not believe.” He wanted to see for himself.
He got his wish eight days later when Jesus once again suddenly appeared to them, and said, “Peace be with you.” He invited Thomas to feel the wounds, but Thomas had seen enough and cried out, “My Lord and my God!” And the sad truth is that ever since that day it is not a compliment to be called a “doubting Thomas.”
But wait a minute. Is that fair? Let’s take a closer look at our friend, Thomas. He demanded only to see what the others had experienced, no more, but certainly no less. He didn’t get angry and leave, but remained in the fellowship of the community. He was open to changing his mind and was still seeking a closer relationship with his Lord. He just could not accept the faith of the others as his own. Are we so different from Thomas?
You and I have doubts, don’t we? Often pretty serious doubts, doubts as fundamental as, “Is there really a God at all?” Our problem is that when we look and listen to other people of faith, they don’t seem to have those same doubts, so it is difficult for us to share them with anyone else.
The Church encourages us to have faith, to believe with all of our heart and mind and soul, which is a very good thing indeed, but what if I don’t? What if there are things about Jesus, the Bible, or the Church that I don’t understand and just don’t even believe, no matter how hard I want to? Does that mean that I am no longer welcome if I ever admit that? When we conclude that we are the only ones harboring such doubts we find ourselves thinking, “What’s wrong with me?”
Well OK, enough is enough. Tomorrow I am going to put my doubts aside and believe. We all know that is just not the way it works, don’t we?
I think a major misunderstanding about the faith of the disciples of Jesus Christ is that we are supposed to believe a list of things like in the creed or catechism. No. We are called to believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God, and that is quite a different thing.
God always makes the first move. The beginning of our faith, of our personal relationship with God, is our answer to that invitation, no matter how quiet or subtle it might be. In the Old Testament, God came first to Abraham and Sarah, to Moses, to David, and all of the others we read about. Before they ever thought about moving toward God, they were first called.
In the New Testament, the disciples were not traveling around the Galilean countryside looking for Jesus. Rather, he came to them, where they were, and as they were, and called them to follow him.
On the road to Damascus that day Saul, who became Paul, was not only not looking to follow Jesus, but working against him in every was he could. Suddenly, out of nowhere, Jesus calls Saul to follow him.
In today’s Gospel, the disciples were not looking for Jesus as much as hiding from the authorities, and yet, there he came to them.
When people hear God’s call in their lives, and decide to say “yes,” whatever that means to them at that moment, it does not mean that their doubts are gone.
Look at that first little group. They had followed Jesus every day, and gone through all kinds of experiences with him, but when things got really rough and confusing, they left him to die alone because of their lingering doubts. When Jesus returned to them, he did not punish nor condemn them for their lack of faith. He loved them and reassured them and built his Church on them!
I know that many of you are aware of probably the biggest faith challenge in my life. I was 37 years old and had recently returned to the church after many years away. At the age of 64 my father, a faithful beloved priest, took his own life. My faith was shaken and I was filled with doubts as this event did not at all square at all with my understanding of God at that time. I was forced to struggle with my relationship with God and its place in my life.
It took time, and some pain, and some letting go, but eventually my faith was restored, but in a different place than before.
Over the years I have realized that if my faith in God is going to have any real impact on my life it must be a living faith which means that it is never stuck in one place and always challenging me. That is what happened to our friend Thomas, and it is what happens to all people of faith, no exceptions.
My point is that having doubts is not being unfaithful, nor is it bad, nor a sign of weakness, but rather a clear indication that we are human.
We must remember that when we gather as a worshipping community, we are boldly proclaiming the faith of the Body of Christ, a statement of the faith of the Church as received and developed through the centuries. It is not intended to be a statement of the personal faith of each person on that day.
A very human reaction to hearing the Church’s proclamation is to question: “What does that mean to me?”; or, “How does that impact the way I am living my life each day?” That is what Thomas did that day in Jerusalem. He listened to what the other disciples told him, and said, “I hear you, but I need to experience it for myself.”
The truth is that we cannot “inherit” another’s faith for our own. We can certainly be influenced by it, moved by it, and deeply affected by it, but it is not ours until we claim it as our own.
If we all spoke up and described our own faith, I think we would be amazed at the variety and differences in what was said. The reality is that we are hesitant to take that risk as we worry about being judged by others, which sadly, is probably a reasonable fear in many settings.
What we must never forget is that our diversity in all things, including our faith lives, is an intentional gift from God. Our faith community is its strongest and most effective when we trust one another enough to share our differences and, as a result, we grow and deepen in our relationships with God and with one another through that sharing. We are not clones nor robots, but have been uniquely designed and created by Almighty God, and that is a very special thing.
And perhaps the best way to describe our faith is in terms of what we doubt. You see, our doubts are out there where our growing edges are, the places where our life struggles are the most alive and intense.
Our human tendency is to say to God, “OK, Lord, I’ve gone this far with you, but now I am getting beyond my comfort zone here .... When will you stop pulling me out here where things are so unclear?”
And you know the answer as well as I do: ”Never.”
As soon as we ask how much faith is enough we are way off the path. We are attempting to quantify it, measure it, analyze it, and evaluate it, and as long as that is our task, we will never live it.
One of the elements of a growing faith is for us to take risks sometimes. It means putting our doubts aside for a bit, and intentionally acting as if we do believe. Such actions can stimulate our faith in a way that thinking and wondering and imagining never will.
When all of those people in the Bible, and all of the saints down through the centuries have said “yes” to God, it was not a sign that their doubts were gone, but they had made a decision to trust that God was who he said he was. In other words, they believed in God, and that is all any of us is asked to do.
The Church is of made up people of faith, which means that it is also made up of people with doubts. My personal hope is that we can learn to trust each other enough that we can share our doubts and questions as well as our faith and our answers.
God has called us into community to be led and formed by his Holy Spirit. Our responsibility is just like Thomas’, to hang together while we work on all of these things with each other. And just as the first disciples were blessed by their ever-deepening relationships with Jesus and with one another, so are we.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.