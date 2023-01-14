“God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or dream, according to His power that works in us.”
— Ephesians 3:20
The word “dreams” occurs 68 time in the Bible: 60 times in the Old Testament and eight times in the New Testament. Interestingly, the only two people Scripture states were blessed with the ability to correctly interpret dreams were Joseph (Genesis 4:12-19) and Daniel (Daniel 2:16-28).
John Maxwell said, “A dream is an inspiring picture of the future that energizes your mind, will and emotions, empowering you to do everything you can to achieve it.”
Basketball superstar Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team. But he didn’t give up. His philosophy was, “I play to win. The day I stop improving is the day I walk away from the game.”
Jordan didn’t just have a dream. He committed to shooting 300 baskets a day, and his dream became a reality.
Rudyard Kipling received the following rejection letter: “I’m sorry Mr. Kipling, but you just don’t know how to use the English language.”
Before Thomas Edison invented the light bulb, he tried more than 2,000 experiments before he got it to work. A young reporter asked him how it felt to fail so many times. He said, “I never failed once. I invented the light bulb. It just happened to be a 2,000-step process.”
In his book, “Put Your Dream to the Test,” John Maxwell said, “I believe God wants us to dream, and to dream big, because He’s a big God who wants to do big things and He wants to do them through us.”
In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and shared his dream, a big dream, a dream that energized a movement that soon swept the country.
It was a dream that “...this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal’” and that “my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
King’s dream was not only big but it was clear and his passion for his dream stirred the hearts of people of all races to become involved in seeing his dream become a reality.
The majority of the country was totally set against him and his ideas for racial equality. But for Dr. King it was a dream for which he was willing to pay the ultimate price.
God put a dream in my heart in 1965. It is a dream that I am still working on at the age of 78.
It was a dream to change the hearts of people of all ethnic groups and prepare them for eternity. I wanted to be able to preach and to teach men and women to live by the greatest words ever recorded: God’s Word. I am still following that dream.
And when a person recognizes Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and is willing to repent of their sins and be baptized for the remission of those sins then they rise from that watery grave as a new person in Christ. That is one person closer to achieving my dream.
Do you have a dream? God has a dream for you. In Jeremiah 29:11, the Lord tells us, “For I know the plans I have for you. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Have you given up on your dreams? Then it’s time to dream again, so dream big. And then do whatever it takes to achieve it.
As Psalm 37:4 reminds us, “Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.”