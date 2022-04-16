“Now the birth of Jesus Christ was as follows....” — Matthew 2:18
In 2004 a group from our church went to see “The Passion of The Christ.” The movie was moving, powerful and one of the most realistic and bloody depictions of the crucifixion that I have ever seen. Two ladies in the row ahead of us left during the scourging of Jesus as it was so realistic they were unable to watch it.
If you are asking the question: ‘Is Jesus the Son of God?’ you are in good company. God isn’t afraid of your questions. He welcomes your search for truth. Philosophers, scientists, lawyers, professors and people from all professions have come to believe that Jesus is the Christ due to their searching.
He has been described as a good moral teacher as well as a myth. But for one willing to search honestly, Jesus is the Son of God. When Jesus stood in the court of the high priest and was asked, “Are you the Christ, the Son of God,” He answered, as related in Matthew 26:63-64, “Yes, it is as you say.”
Consider His life. He lived a perfect, sinless life. At His trial, detailed in Matthew 26:59), “The chief priests and the whole Sanhedrin were looking for false evidence against Jesus so that they could put Him to death.” They couldn’t accuse Him of one legitimate sin so they had to resort to false “evidence.”
Jesus called his miracles signs. These signs showed Jesus’ divinity. They were not done in secret. There were crowds of people around Him when most of His miracles were performed. We do not have to rely on the witness of His disciples only. With limited space I can only list a few.
• John 2:9: He changed water into wine at a wedding feast.
• John 4:46-47: He healed a nobleman’s son.
• Luke 7:15: He raised a widow’s son back to life.
• John 5:8.9: He healed an invalid at the Pool of Bethseda.
• Matthew 14:16-21: He fed 5,000 men plus women and children with five loaves and two fish.
There are many more. My point is that His miracles were done in front of large crowds of people that were witnesses. There could not be any question that they were miracles that only the Son of God could perform.
But of the hundreds of miracles He performed, one was especially important: He rose from the dead never to die again. Many witnesses attested to the resurrected Lord. I Corinthians 15 states that He appeared to the 12 but also to over 500 at one time.
Hundreds of years before Jesus came to Earth, many predictions were given about the identity of the Messiah. Jesus matched every prophesy.
The movie “The Passion of The Christ” opens with Isaiah 53. It is just one example of prophesy that was fulfilled in Jesus. Read verses 3-12 and you can see how obvious it is that Jesus is the fulfillment of prophecy written 700 years before He was born.
In his book “Evidence That Demands A Verdict,” Josh McDowell says that the Old Testament contains over 300 references to the Messiah that were fulfilled in Jesus. He asks what chance did Jesus or any other man have of fulfilling these prophecies written hundreds of years earlier. He goes on to say, “I am not a Christian because God changed my life; I am a Christian because of my conviction about who Jesus Christ is.”
Mathematician Peter Stoner calculated the mathematical odds of fulfilling eight, just eight, of the 300 prophecies as one in ten to the 17th power. That would be 1 in 100,000,000,000,000,000!
How does this affect your life? If Jesus is God’s Son the consequences are enormous. Jesus asked His disciples, “But what about you? Who do you say I am?” Simon Peter answered in Matthew 16:15-17, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Matt. 16:15-17
You must answer the question: Who do you think Jesus is?