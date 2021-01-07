The early morning of Friday, November 6, was a foggy one. Need a butter knife to cut through it. Is Edgar Allen Poe still looking for his pet raven “Never more, never more...”? Fog now like minute raindrops. Still, I venture forth without my umbrella.
I head for the farthest edge of Old Hertford Road where the Smart Start trio of Broadnax, Nixon and Williams do good work assisting the young children of Chowan and Perquimans counties.
About 9 a.m., eight Edenton Lions have arrived. Ole dad is one of them. Everyone wears a mask. We “shudder” at the task before us ... doing 661 “repetitions” over and over again.
Six hundred and sixty-one repeats of anything is intimidating ... 661 long envelops to be couned out, 661 short envelopes, 661 cover letters, 661 Lions brochures to be folded and inserted, and 661 first-class stamps for big envelopes. Another 661 stamps for small envelopes. That’s a lot of Pony Express!
Where is Leonardo Bozo, our intern? Disappeared again.
Inside we unfold four tables. Tow chairs per table for eight masked folk to sit spaced out and ready to work. No coffee. No doughnuts. No grits. A special labor of love begins.
looking over the shoulder of a retired government employee is the indomitable county music songwriter and singer Dolly Parton, with blonde hair wig and big smile. Real Nashville glory! Everyone’s “inner child” perks up.
Okay, it is just a colorful banner, but scarcely anyone sits with their back to Dolly. Show of hands ... who knows the year of Dolly’s birth?
Grumpy old men will do 661 of almost anything to be in the presence of “Miss Dolly” from Locust Ridge, Tennessee, won’t they?
After 45 minutes, one Lion remembers his honey-do list and must go home to walk the family dog. Are you kidding? You give up face time with Dolly to walk the family flea bag! Promises to return. Momentarily, we are down to seven.
Lions continue with face masks still on.
Good words about Brighter Visions have been printed in color. Folk will lean about Spot Vision Screener used by Lions in the public schools to painlessly examine the eyes of munchkins.
Also, about blind campers enjoying Camp Dogwood, inexpensive eye exams and glasses (sometimes free), about funding a scholarship for a John A. Holmes High School senior, Class of 2021.
Best brooms anywhere are made by blind folk who receive wages to support themselves. No home should be without a Lions broom. Contact Lion Ronnie Bass (252-482-3800) for yours.
Intern Leonardo Bozo walks in. “Who’s the chick with the books and looks?” Find a Lions broom in his hands. Told to remove cobwebs now!
“Guess who’s outside ... going home to walk family dog?” Someone reminds Leonardo again of broom in his hand. Finally focuses.
In between putting 661 address labels on the long envelopes, 661 return addresses on the same envelopes, plus 661 address labels on the short envelopes, lions lean about why Dolly is in the Smart Start office.
She helps the state of North Carolina, as well as other states, provide free books to children from birth to age 5 through her Imagination Library Foundation, once their application is in. To apply online, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/NCPCCHOPER/ . She encourages reading everywhere by everyone. You can also apply if you live in Australia, Canada and Ireland.
You’ve got twins! not to fret. Two books arrive, one for each child. don’t know about quintuplets, but we’ll find out.
Meanwhile, readers meet Helen Keller, an inspiration to Lions. In 1880, Helen was born in Alabama. She was blesses with a brother, a sister and two caring parents.
Born sighted, this deaf lass was blinded at the age 19 months by infection, most likely scarlet fever. She was a rambunctious youngster. Anne Sullivan, an able and patient teacher, takes charge. Young Helen learns braille and discipline. Able and so determined that in 1904, she graduated “cum laude” from Radcliff.
In time (1925), Helen declares to the world, “I knock at your door. I offer you a splendid opportunity for service. Let no preventable blindness happy on your watch!”
Leonardo Bozo reappears. “Wonder if Miss Dolly will contribute money to Lions Brighter Visions!” We will see. Pun intended.
Leonardo muses, “Where is the dog walker?” Dog chaperone returns 20 minutes after exit. Says dog’s name is “Zachary,” as if he knew what some where thinking.
After 3 1/2 hours, eight Lions exit into the sunshine. Mission accomplished.
Readers be generous. Thanks.
Welcome to the Edenton Lions Club, PO Box 702, Edenton, NC 27932, where sight and insight go together.
P.S. For those still wondering, Dolly was born in 1946.