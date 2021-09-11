“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.” — Psalm 33:12
On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants from the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda, hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
I was just preparing to leave our house for the office when Dolores called and said, “Turn on the television!” I sat and watched both of the World Trade Center Towers collapse. Having lived in New York for 22 years we knew people who worked in the Towers. One, a New York City policeman, called his family later to say he was OK as he did not have to report to work that day.
Shock and disbelief permeated the nation as it had not since Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. There were times that day when I thought that tomorrow I’ll wake up and this would all have been a bad dream. But tomorrow came and it wasn’t a dream. The nation mourned.
What should our response be in times like this? There are still devastating hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires. It seems as if things are out of control. Let me make several suggestions that will help.
First, Romans 8:35-39 clearly states that nothing can separate us from the love of God; not even suffering and death. Our hope is in the all-satisfying glory of God which will continue through death and increase for all eternity. That’s the hope of the Christian life. It is not a political hope, or a military hope, or a psychological hope or a financial hope. It is a God-centered hope. Psalm 91:1 states, “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.” It is hard to see in the shadows, and it can be scary there until we realize whose shadow it is.
Second, believe God; don’t blame God. We call things “an act of God,” but it is not God’s fault that terrible and bad things happen. We live in a fallen world and it is sin that caused the fall. God is not responsible for our circumstances. He wants to save us from them! And He will if our faith is in Him.
Third, be assured and not angry. God always does the right thing. He never makes mistakes. If you have anger it should be directed at sin and not God. Anger will only enhance confusion and misunderstanding. We need to face upward and not outward when angry.
Peter got into trouble when he looked at the storm and not at the Lord (Matthew 14:28). Looking up is always better than looking within or looking downward. The Psalmist said, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.” We are not immune to tragedy, but neither are we alone.
When facing any tragedy, nationally or personally, where is God? He is here. Right where He has always been. He will never forsake us. So my advice is this: have faith. He is greater than governments and terrorists. Pray: God still hears and moves mountains. Trust: walk in His light and in His Word.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.