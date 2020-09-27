Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches, on Aug. 30.
“Love from the inside out!” Is that even possible these days or is it simply wishful thinking on my part? I mean, I want to believe it is true, but to listen to the news on television or to read the newspaper headlines or to see the postings on Facebook, it makes me question otherwise. What about you? Do you believe it is possible to love from the inside out? Or do you question the possibility as well?
In Paul’s letter to the church at Rome, I think the apostle really wrestles with the realities of such a question. In fact, I can’t help but believe the Bible, from beginning to end, demonstrates humanity’s struggle with the concept of loving — loving God, loving ones neighbor as well as ones self. Paul writes: “Love must be sincere.” In other words, it must be genuine; it must be real.
I grew up in a household where pretty much there was just my brother Michael and me, until my Daddy and Momma divorced and both remarried, giving us two additional brothers and a sister. Now, I don’t know how it was in your house growing up, but you can best believe my siblings and I didn’t always get along, we didn’t always see eye to eye. Michael and I could also get into some real knock-down drag-outs, ending with our Momma sitting us both down and saying to us, “Now, I want you to apologize to one another and tell each other you love one another ... and don’t you dare get up from here until you do. You hear me?”
Do you know how difficult it is to tell your sibling you love them when all you want to do is pull their hair or scratch their eyeballs out? If you don’t, then I’ll tell you: It’s nearly impossible — that is, until you realize the only way you’re going to be able to get down out of that chair is to apologize and tell your brother or sister you love them.
You know, when I think back on those childhood spats, I have no doubt many of our apologies and “I love you’s” were said half-heartedly, if for no other reason that we wanted to hurry up and go play. Fast forward 40, 45 or even 50 years, and I can assure you, the “I’m sorry’s” and “I love you’s” are now said with all sincerity. Funny, isn’t it, how growing older tends to change ones perspective on what’s important and what’s not?
Immediately following Paul telling his congregants “love must be sincere,” he says to them: “Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.” You know, in chatting with Cindy Tripp, the Development Officer of the Methodist Home for Children this past week, she reflected on these words as it relates to the work of the Methodist Home. Cindy said, “In Romans 12:9, Paul advises the people he is encouraging to ‘hate what is evil; cling to what is good’ and that is the approach the Methodist Home staff tries to leave these kids with as they go back to their homes, their neighborhoods and their schools. They try to help them focus on all the good things in their present life and the good things they hope for in their future and give them strength to stay away from things that will hurt them.”
You know, 57 years ago this past Friday, on Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stood on the Washington Mall and delivered a speech that I will never tire of hearing. It was a call to conscience. Most of us, if not all, remember it as King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Interestingly, about midway through, King says something that echoes the apostle’s words to his congregants and to us. King declares, “But there is something that I must say to my people, who stand on the warm threshold which leads into the palace of justice: in the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force. The marvelous new militancy which has engulfed the Negro community must not lead us to a distrust of all white people, for many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny, and they have come to realize that their freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom. We cannot walk alone.”
“We cannot walk alone,” King said. We must learn to do life together. We must rise above that which separates us. Satan desires to conquer, divide and destroy. God desires to bridge, unite and complete. Here’s the thing: we can’t be devoted to one another in love if we’re constantly at each other’s throats, tearing one another down. It just doesn’t work that way. I love what Paul says: “Honor one another above yourselves.” Another way of conveying that thought might be to say, “Set aside your prejudices, your differences.”
However, before focusing on the work which takes place outside of ourselves, the apostle speaks of the inside work we must do. Listen to this: “Never be lacking in zeal, keep your spiritual fervor, Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer, Do not take revenge, leave room for God’s wrath for it is his to repay.”
Now let’s think about the realities of this hefty checklist. How likely are you to remain enthusiastic regarding the cause of Christ and His church day in and day out? How likely are you to remain passionate about your spiritual growth and development day in and day out? How likely are to remain hope-filled? Patient in affliction? Faithful in your prayer life? Refrain from desiring revenge? This is a tall order, and one not to be taken lightly.
You know, dealing with oneself can be a challenge, but it can also be rewarding work, as we all have areas in our life that could stand a little refiner’s fire. Sometimes, we can do this work on our own. Other times, we may need the help of a trusted family member or friend, pastor or counselor, therapist or psychiatrist, hospitalization or medication. Or maybe any combination of these things.
For years, I thought I was Super Woman: I could do anything and handle every situation that would come up. But I learned about six years ago that simply isn’t true, and there is no shame in admitting that or in getting the help I needed or still need. It’s a means of keeping me in check when it comes to every aspect of my life, including my relationship with Jesus Christ and my role as a pastor. You know, sometimes we clergy can get so wrapped up in the needs of others and the work of the church, we fail to address our own issues and shortcomings, which can oftentimes lead to burnout and/or self-destructive behavior.
In fact, I tend to think self-care is under-rated. Take a look at what’s happening in our nation, our churches, our workplaces, our schools and our communities at this very moment. We are a house divided in so many ways. How can we faithfully serve the Lord when there is so much division being bred at every turn? I’m telling you, whether you want to believe it or not, it’s stressful — it’s stressful for you and it’s stressful me. Thus, it is important we keep ourselves in check, striving to be the best me. So together, we can be the best we.
Derek Weber, who I have quoted many times since the pandemic began, writes, “No one said this stuff was going to be easy — only that it is worth it. Living in harmony, even with those who don’t want to live in harmony with us, is worth the effort it takes. Loving is worth the effort and rejection we receive. Hope is worth the effort, even when despair seems so much more logical.”
Therefore, my friends, we must press on, because the work we do inwardly impacts how we live and love outwardly; and how we live and love outwardly impacts the world in which we are called to live and love.