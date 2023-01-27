Science Fair winners

Nina Griffin, (left) director of testing and accountability for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, and Mason Lawrence, 4-H Youth Development agent (right) pose with winners of the 10th annual 5th grade districtwide Science Fair. The winners included (l-r) Jeremiah Brown of P.W. Moore Elementary and Hailey Powell of Central Elementary, Honorable Mentions; Charles Wright III of Pasquotank Elementary, 3rd place; Joseph Shifflett of Central Elementary, second place; and Catherine Wood of J.C. Sawyer, first place.

 Photo courtesy NC Cooperative Extension

Pasquotank County 4-H partnered earlier this week with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools for the 10th annual 5th grade districtwide Science Fair.

It was held at the Pasquotank County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension. The top three winners from each of the seven public elementary schools in the county were invited to attend this competition. Before the competition began youth were taught how to present their Science Fair projects and given tips on public speaking.