Nina Griffin, (left) director of testing and accountability for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, and Mason Lawrence, 4-H Youth Development agent (right) pose with winners of the 10th annual 5th grade districtwide Science Fair. The winners included (l-r) Jeremiah Brown of P.W. Moore Elementary and Hailey Powell of Central Elementary, Honorable Mentions; Charles Wright III of Pasquotank Elementary, 3rd place; Joseph Shifflett of Central Elementary, second place; and Catherine Wood of J.C. Sawyer, first place.
Pasquotank County 4-H partnered earlier this week with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools for the 10th annual 5th grade districtwide Science Fair.
It was held at the Pasquotank County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension. The top three winners from each of the seven public elementary schools in the county were invited to attend this competition. Before the competition began youth were taught how to present their Science Fair projects and given tips on public speaking.
The youth set up their projects and then presented their findings and work to a panel of judges. Youth were scored on their science fair project and their presentation.
This year 19 5th-grade students participated in the countywide competition. The event helps the youth practice their presentation skills while also receiving feedback from judges on ways to improve their projects before going on to the regional competition in Greenville.
Nina Griffin, director of testing and accountability for ECPPS, stated, “Our partnership with Mr. Lawrence and his team from the Pasquotank County 4-H Youth Development Department have always gone above and beyond to host and support our students. ECPPS is extremely fortunate to have this treasure of an organization located right here in Elizabeth City."
The winners from this year's competition were Catherine Wood from J.C. Sawyer Elementary, first place; Joseph Shifflett from Central Elementary School, second place; and Charles Wright III from Pasquotank Elementary School, third place.
Honorable mentions went to Jeremiah Brown of P.W. Moore Elementary School and Hailey Powell of Central Elementary School. These youth will now continue on to the regional contest to be held in February.
Mason Lawrence is 4-H Youth Development agent for the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.