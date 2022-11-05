Editor’s note: This is the third of seven columns by Pasquotank Extension Agent Alton Wood Jr. on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops.
As with any discipline such as engineering, medicine or education, there is a whole set of terminology that people within the discipline use. Unless you know the terminology and understand the meaning of the terminology, you cannot grasp the concepts.
Terms related to genetic engineering are sometimes used in scientific and lay literature to mean different things. I will introduce to you some of the terms so you at least have some understanding about the basics of genetic engineering.
Crossing plants with different genomes (the complete genetic material of an organism) sexually — to select desirable plants to serve as parent lines — was the standard form of crop improvement for thousands of years. It wasn’t until the middle of the 20th century that scientists realized that waiting for naturally occurring mutations was a slow process. So they began using radiation or chemical treatments on plants to increase the rate of mutations.
This form of plant improvement was and is considered to be conventional breeding even though using radiation of chemicals to produce mutations was not precise and scientists really had no idea how much they were changing the total genetic makeup of a plant.
Genetic engineering means introducing or changing the DNA, RNA, or proteins manipulated by humans to effect a change in an organism’s genome or epigenome. Genome refers to the specific sequence of the DNA of an organism; genomes contain the genes (subunits of DNA) of an organism. The epigenome consists of chemical compounds and proteins that can attach to DNA and affect the expression of genes without affecting the DNA sequence of the genome.
Genetic engineering is the direct manipulation of an organism’s genome using biotechnology. Biotechnology is a range of tools, including traditional breeding techniques, that alter living organisms, or parts of organisms, to make or modify products.
Although many people think this means moving genes from one species to another (transgenic), that is not always the case. There are several biotechnological methods of manipulating genes. Sometimes this is done by actually moving genes within a species or from a closely related species. This resulting organism is referred to as cisgenic.
Gene editing is another method of manipulating DNA. There are several techniques available for gene editing. including zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), and the clustered regularly interspersed short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/Cas systems. Gene editing may involve deletion, insertion, silencing or repression. The resulting organism from gene editing is called subgenic.
Cisgenic changes to DNA would also be possible through conventional breeding, while transgenic changes to DNA are not possible via conventional breeding.
So, is there a difference of meaning between genetically engineered and genetically modified? Genetically engineered and genetically modified are often used interchangeably when referring to varieties of crops developed by means other than traditional breeding. Genetic modification refers to a range of methods (such as selection, hybridization, and induced mutation) used to alter the genetic composition of domesticated plants to achieve a desired result. Genetic engineering is one type of genetic modification that involves the intentional introduction of a targeted change in a plant’s gene sequence to achieve a specific result.
While we have just scratched the surface of terminology used for the genetic engineering of plants, hopefully you are better equipped to understand information on the subject.
In the next column, we will cover the topic, “Who Has Our Six on GMOs.” We’ll delve into the agencies that regulate GMOs and some of the information found on products to let consumers know if their food contains GMO plant material.
The majority of the information used in this article is based on a consensus report released by the National Academies of Sciences, Medicine, Engineering in May 2016 entitled Genetically -Engineered Crops: Past Experiences and Future Prospects https:// go.ncsu.edu/nasreportgecrops as well as from a NC State University article, What Is the Difference Between Genetically Modified Organisms and Genetically Engineered Organisms? : https://go.ncsu.edu/ncsugmovsnongmo.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent for the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.