Editor’s note: This is the first of seven columns by Pasquotank Extension Agent Alton Wood Jr. on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops.
Early on in my Extension career, I came to appreciate the challenges that farmers faced with pests that robbed them of higher yields (aka “bigger paychecks”).
I saw farmers battling hard-to-control weeds or weedy situations that greatly reduced their crops’ yield. Field corn farmers were struggling to control European corn borers that damaged the corn while it was preparing to produce an ear. And then when the ear appeared, corn earworms were munching down on the kernels of corn.
I would liken these situations to someone running from their workplace with paycheck in hand to deposit it in their bank, all while people are trying to attack them and take their money.
Then in the late 1990s we started hearing about Roundup Ready corn, soybean and cotton and Bt (bacillus thuringiensis) corn and cotton. In fact, I have had the opportunity to personally experience crops with genetically modified organism traits.
With the advent of Roundup Ready corn, soybean, and cotton (tolerant to Roundup herbicide, whereas a non-Roundup crop would be killed by the herbicide), fields were cleaner than they had ever been and with little additional effort.
I saw the benefits of Bt corn by conducting trials under the guidance of Dr. John Van Duyn, a now-retired Extension entomologist for field crops with N.C. State University, and in the last couple of years with Dr. Dominic Reisig, an Extension entomologist at NCSU.
In the trials with Dr. Duyn, I would plant pairs of corn hybrids that were genetically-related hybrids except one that had the Bt gene and the other did not. I did this for a number of years, and there was on average about a 9-10 bushel-per-acre benefit to Bt corn versus non-Bt corn. The most extreme case one year was in one test in which the Bt corn yielded about 50 bushels more per acre than the non-Bt corn.
In addition to a yield benefit, the Bt gene eliminated the need for insecticide applications to control the European corn borers, which meant thousands of pounds of insecticides were not released into the environment.
Bacillus thuringiensis, or Bt, is a naturally occurring, soil-borne organism, a bacterium. Bt was first discovered in a diseased silkworm colony in 1901 by Shigetane Ishiwata, a Japanese bacteriologist. Once Bt was discovered and cultured, researchers found that this bacterium produced a toxic crystalline protein lethal to certain insects.
For instance, protein from a certain strain of Bt is lethal only to insects in the order Lepidoptera (moths, butterflies, and caterpillars). Another protein is lethal only to the order Coleoptera (beetles). Initially it was used as a biological insecticide (used by organic farmers and others) and once biotechnology tools were developed, the gene for producing the toxin was inserted into the corn plant.
The whole discussion about genetically modified/engineered crops evokes a lot of discussion among people regardless of which side you’re on. In this series of seven articles, I will address various aspects of genetically modified/genetically engineered crops, but I will not claim to provide all the answers.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.