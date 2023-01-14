...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program can help you learn skills and strategies both to feed your family nutritious meals on a limited budget and improve your family’s overall health by incorporating physical activity.
Planning meals needs to involve a menu that accounts for the quantity of food being served, food allergies, seating space, and freezer and refrigeration space for any foods (those containing eggs and other dairy products) that may need refrigeration. It is very important to make sure to store all foods in their proper setting within two hours of being cooked and served.
When planning your menu think of the type of meat you want to serve. This may be the most expensive item of the meal. Choose meats that are lean and lower in fat content. White meats usually have fewer fats and sodium than your dark meats.
Next, choose your whole grains, vegetables and fruits, bearing in mind the serving size for each food group. Buying in bulk sometimes helps to save; so do using store discount cards and coupons.
Remember, if you buy in bulk you only save if you freeze the extra for a later date. Also, just because something is on sale doesn’t mean it is a good purchase. If you don’t use on-sale item then you just wasted money no matter how good the sale was.
When the weather is cold, instead of meats, think of serving combination dishes like stews, soups, chowders or bisque. This will help with the cost and there are many options to choose from. Below is a recipe for white turkey chili that is a good choice for a cold day.
White turkey chili
(Serves 10, 1 cup servings)
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon oil
¼ cup onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
4 cups cooked, turkey, chopped
2 can (15.5 oz.) Great Northern beans, drained
2 cans (11oz.) corn, drained
1 can (4 oz.) chopped green chilies
2½ cups turkey or chicken broth, low-sodium
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions:
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat in a large pot (at least 4 quarts). Add onion and celery, cook and stir 2-3 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large pot and stir well. Cover and cook about 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally until thoroughly heated.