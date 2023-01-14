The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program can help you learn skills and strategies both to feed your family nutritious meals on a limited budget and improve your family’s overall health by incorporating physical activity.

Planning meals needs to involve a menu that accounts for the quantity of food being served, food allergies, seating space, and freezer and refrigeration space for any foods (those containing eggs and other dairy products) that may need refrigeration. It is very important to make sure to store all foods in their proper setting within two hours of being cooked and served.