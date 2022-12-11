...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM EST
Editor’s note: This is the seventh of seven columns on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops.
If you have been following this series of seven columns on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops, you have read about different aspects of this topic. This last column will look at one example of genetic engineering/genetic modification that was documented as having taken place in nature — without human intervention/involvement.
One of the concerns about genetic engineering is the production of organisms (transgenic) as a result of the transfer of DNA from one species to another species. We thought this could not take place in nature — at least we didn’t there was a close examination of the sweet potato genome.
Researchers from the University of Ghent and the International Potato Institute published a report in 2015 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States that showed sweet potatoes from all over the world naturally containing genes from the bacterium Agrobacterium.
In the second column in the series, “How Did We Get Here,” we learned how scientists came to understand how the plant disease agent, Agrobacterium tumefaciens, was able to inject some of its genetic material into the host plant resulting in the disease, crown gall. Later, scientists learned to use that ability of the Agrobacterium to inject genetic material that they desired into unrelated species, thereby accomplishing genetic engineering.
Also, in the 2015 PNAS report was the following: “We communicate the rather remarkable observation that among 291 tested accessions (a uniquely identified sample of plants) of cultivated sweet potato, all contain one or more transfer DNA sequences (T-DNA; genetic material of the tumor-inducing plasmid of some species of bacteria such as Agrobacterium). These sequences, which are shown to be expressed in a cultivated sweet potato clone (“Huachano”) that was analyzed in detail, suggest that an Agrobacterium infection occurred in evolutionary times. One of the T-DNAs is apparently present in all cultivated sweet potato clones, but not in the crop’s closely related wild relatives, suggesting the T-DNA provided a trait or traits that were selected for during domestication. “
Sweet potatoes originated in the tropical regions of Central and South America. Christopher Columbus discovered the sweet potato growing when he discovered the Americas. Sweet potatoes have been grown in the United States since 1648, when they were first planted in Virginia.
George Washington Carver’s research in the early 1900s showed that sweet potatoes were a good new crop for farmers in the southern United States, but it was the plant disease agent, Agrobacterium, that brought about a change in the ancient relatives of sweet potatoes that made it something desirable as a food source by man.
Also included in this PNAS report is the following: “This finding draws attention to the importance of plant–microbe interactions and given that this crop has been eaten for millennia, it may change the paradigm governing the ‘unnatural’ status of transgenic crops.” As scientists more closely study the genome of other plants, we may find other examples of this type of horizontal gene transfer that has occurred in nature.
I hope that you found this series on genetically engineered/genetically modified crops enlightening and you feel more informed than before. If you have any comments, or ideas for articles pertaining to this topic or others, please contact me.
The information primarily used for this article came from the following: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: The genome of cultivated sweet potato contains Agrobacterium T-DNAs with expressed genes: An example of a naturally transgenic food crop ( https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1419685112)
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension.