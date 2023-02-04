We’ve all heard it: Did you remember to take your vitamins? You don’t want to get sick; make sure you take your vitamins.
But what exactly are vitamins?
According to the National Institutes of Health’s MedlinePlus, vitamins are substances that our bodies need to develop and function normally. They include vitamins A, B, C, D, E and K.
We can find vitamins in the foods that we eat and each vitamin has a special role to play.
Vitamin A helps with your eyesight, bones and immune system, to name a few. We get Vitamin A by eating our colorful fruits and vegetables. We should always try to have color on our plate at mealtime.
Vitamin B plays a vital part in keeping us healthy. This vitamin helps with our energy level and brain function. There are many good sources of Vitamin B in fish, milk, cheese and eggs. So if your doctor says that you need more Vitamin B, these are some foods that you can try to incorporate in your diet.
What do you think about when someone mentions Vitamin C? The first thing I think about is orange juice. Vitamin C helps with your immune system. When you start to feel bad, grab a glass of fresh squeezed orange juice. It might just be the thing you need to stop that cold before it gets started.
Vitamin D helps supply calcium to our bodies. We can get Vitamin D from sunlight and from what we eat. You may have to take a supplement if you are still not getting enough Vitamin D.
Vitamin E also helps with your immune system. If you eat a balanced meal you should be getting plenty of Vitamin E in your diet. Some examples of foods that contain Vitamin E are leafy greens, nuts and seeds.
Vitamin K helps with the clotting of the blood and is essential to the healing of wounds.
Your body is one powerful machine, capable of doing all sorts of things. But when it comes to vitamins, it can use some help. That’s where food comes in. Your body is able to get the vitamins it needs from the foods you eat because different foods contain different vitamins.
The key is to eat different foods to get an assortment of vitamins. Though some kids take a daily vitamin, most don’t need one if they’re eating a variety of healthy foods.
Lynnell Godfrey is a 4-H Youth Development agent and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator for the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.
