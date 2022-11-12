brig

The crew and passengers aboard the Fair American, a U.S. brig similar to the one in the photo above, were captured by the British on the ship’s maiden voyage to France in September 1780. Its crew was imprisoned at Forton, a prison in Gosport, England, from which they later attempted to escape. The Fair American was built in Hertford County.

 National Maritime Museum in London

During the American Revolutionary War, shipbuilders in the Albemarle region converted and constructed brigs and privateers to fight against British ships along the coast. The story of one such vessel — the brig Fair American — and its crew conjures up scenes from the 1963 film “The Great Escape.”

Completed in 1780, the 12-gun privateer was built in Hertford County. The vessel set sail on its maiden voyage in September, bound for France with a cargo of tobacco, 58 crewmen, and two passengers. While the officers were not native to North Carolina, most of the common seamen were recruited from the Albemarle region.