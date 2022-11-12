The crew and passengers aboard the Fair American, a U.S. brig similar to the one in the photo above, were captured by the British on the ship’s maiden voyage to France in September 1780. Its crew was imprisoned at Forton, a prison in Gosport, England, from which they later attempted to escape. The Fair American was built in Hertford County.
During the American Revolutionary War, shipbuilders in the Albemarle region converted and constructed brigs and privateers to fight against British ships along the coast. The story of one such vessel — the brig Fair American — and its crew conjures up scenes from the 1963 film “The Great Escape.”
Completed in 1780, the 12-gun privateer was built in Hertford County. The vessel set sail on its maiden voyage in September, bound for France with a cargo of tobacco, 58 crewmen, and two passengers. While the officers were not native to North Carolina, most of the common seamen were recruited from the Albemarle region.
Only two weeks into its transatlantic journey, the Fair American encountered the British frigate H.M.S. Vestal and was captured after a brief chase. The American prisoners were split between the two vessels and sent to Gosport, England, for confinement at Forton, a former naval hospital turned prison. There they encountered many other American prisoners-of-war from recently captured ships. The inmates were held in two three-story buildings surrounded by an 8-foot-tall iron fence. A hundred men guarded the facility.
Despite the security, Forton was notorious for escape attempts. More than 135 imprisoned officers broke out and escaped to France between 1778 and 1779. Some inmates had absconded as many as 15 times, only to be recaptured. Not surprisingly, the crew of the Fair American was caught up in a new scheme soon after their arrival.
Approximately 40 feet outside the prison were private dwellings — a short distance that could be bridged with an underground tunnel. But where to conceal the dirt? As it turned out, one of the prison buildings had ventilators that obtruded into a loft between the ceiling and the roof. The prisoners found that removing the ventilators exposed holes in the ceiling, providing a way to hide bags of dirt in the loft.
Their first attempt was nearly successful until one of the ceiling tiles fell on a guard’s head and revealed the hidden soil. Undeterred, the inmates started another tunnel. Each night they dug about 10 feet and stored 100 bags of dirt in the loft.
Four nights later, as one escapee recounted, their 42-foot-long tunnel breached into “the cellar of an old woman, who, being frightened, fell backward, but recovering, called the ‘guard! the guard!’ However we soon gagged her, and about 60 got out of the hole.”
This was the largest breakout ever from Forton, but nearly all the fugitives were soon recaptured. Only Captain John Smith and Lieutenant Luke Matthewman of the Fair American successfully escaped.
Aided by a nearby reverend, the pair made it to London, where Matthewman secured passage to Belgium and later to Philadelphia. A few others made it home to North Carolina after the war, and at least one — seaman William Fish — enlisted in the Royal Navy to avoid further imprisonment. But for most of the crew, their fate is unknown.
Learn more about the Albemarle’s boatbuilding heritage by visiting Museum of the Albemarle’s new exhibit, “Rock of the Eye: Shipbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound.” We’re open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Noah Janis is a museum educator at Museum of the Albemarle.