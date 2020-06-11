“Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, not let it be fearful.” John 14:27
The late theologian, Dr. Carl F. Henry, said of Jesus, “He planted the only durable rumor of hope and amid the widespread despair of a hopeless world.”
Protests, riots, looting, shootings. Fears. Is this how Christians should live? Fear can rob you of your joy. Many things can rob us of our joy in life. A flat tire in the middle of nowhere late at night.
Thank you Lord for cellphones now. Getting up in the middle of the night for a drink of water and seeing a furry critter scurry across the floor. A letter from the IRS indicating an audit.
One summer evening during a severe thunderstorm a mother was tucking her small son into bed. She was about to turn the light off when there was a large crash of thunder and a trembling voice asked, “Mommy, will you stay with me all night?’ Smiling, the mother gave him a warm, reassuring hug and said tenderly, “I can’t dear. I have to sleep in Daddy’s room.” There was a brief silence and then this little shaky voice said, “The big sissy!”
Intellectually we know that there are things that we fear that we should not fear. If it is beyond our control but we have a fear of it, it doesn’t matter how many people tell us, “Oh, it’s nothing to be worried about.” You might have a fear of rejection, or a fear of death or the fear of something happening to one of your children.
Checking with some minister friends, there must be a number of people in our area that have ecclesiophobia: a fear of church.
There is a “fear” that is good. But it is more like a reverence than a fright. A wise man thousands of years ago wrote, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” (Proverbs 9:10) And, “The conclusion, when all has been heard, is: fear God and keep His commandments, because this applies to every person.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13)
Faith and fear are mutually exclusive. You cannot trust God and at the same time be worrying about issues. II Timothy 1:7 states, “For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and discipline.” David wrote in Psalm 27:1, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?” And in Psalm 46:1-2, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change and though the mountains slip into the heart of the sea....”
Growing up in Sunday School the story of David and Goliath always thrilled me. David, a young teenager shepherd boy facing a giant 7½ tall. David had no military training, was too small to wear the king’s armor, and was ridiculed by his older brother. But fearful? No. He knew that God was with him.
This is an important truth that we all should remember, regardless of age. It will help us to face our fears. “I will never desert you, nor will I ever forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5) The God who gave us those words is the same God who stood by the three young Hebrew children in a fiery furnace, the same Lord who shut the mouths of lions for Daniel, and the same God who stood by Elijah on the top of Mt. Carmel as he defeated the 450 prophets of Baal. “I will never desert you, nor will I ever forsake you,” God said.
Using God’s resources allows us to move forward each day with confidence and not fear.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.