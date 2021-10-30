October is one of the best months of the year in a lot of ways, featuring everything from pumpkins and corn mazes to fall festivals and apple cider. But what is there to do in your yard in the fall?
Most folks consider spring the prime time in their gardens and landscapes, but fall can still be a busy time for your outdoor hobbies as well. Though trees and shrubs are often sold in droves in the spring, what is often overlooked is that fall is actually an ideal time to plant trees and shrubs.
Though we are getting into cold days, there is still some time for your plants to get established before winter is in full swing. Planting shrubs in the fall gives you the benefit of having to rely less on irrigation.
With the following season being winter rather than spring, fall-planted shrubs don’t have heat and water issues to contend with. With cool air and warm soil, you are less likely to have to deal with pest issues and more likely to have healthy root growth.
One issue with fall planting is the availability of plants. Because spring planting is the most common time for people to install landscapes, there are tons of plants available then but not necessarily as many available in the fall.
Generally, walking into a garden center in fall months you will be greeted with blooming mums and pansies, but not so many landscape shrubs. For this reason, planning and research is very important. It is great to remember that despite the fact that the plants you want aren’t necessarily available right at the moment you want them, that doesn’t mean they can’t be obtained. Often, you can contact local garden centers and place custom orders for your fall landscape.
Availability issues aside, we can also look at fall planting as not only something to do outside in the fall, but something we don’t have to do in the spring. Let’s face it, for avid gardeners, spring is a very busy time of year. More than likely you are planting your spring annuals and vegetable gardens, revamping your lawn, and planning various springtime activities for families and friends.
Fall is the time to overseed warm-season lawns with ryegrass and the ideal time to revamp a fescue lawn. Around here, you still have a couple more weeks.
Fall is also a decent time of year to dig up and transplant your trees and shrubs if you are interested in moving any. Digging up and moving plants is not unheard of, especially perennials for division purposes, but it happens less often with trees and shrubs. That does not mean that it cannot be done.
If you have any questions about fall planting or transplanting, please feel free to contact Grace Manzer Atkins at the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension Office.
Grace Manzer Atkins is a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.