Family meals: Do they really matter?
As it turns out, family meals are extremely important and yes, they matter. Much research has been done to determine the benefits of families sitting together for meal time. With the busy schedules many of us keep, finding time to sit together for a meal can be difficult. But with a little planning, it can be done.
Why, you ask, is family meal time important? Family meals are more nutritious. A Harvard study found that families who eat together on a regular basis are twice as likely as those who do not eat together to eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables daily, a recommendation by the majority of health and nutrition experts.
When families get together to eat, they are likely to eat slowly and talk more, which means they eat less. Specifically, these are some benefits that have been proven through research when families spend time together at mealtime:
• Better academic performance by children
• Higher self-esteem
• A greater sense of resilience
• Lower risk of depression
• Lower rates of obesity
• Better cardiovascular health in teens
• Healthier eating patterns in young adults
• Lower chance of becoming involved in high-risk behaviors such as substance abuse and violence.
Research also shows that the most impact is seen when families share at least 5-7 meals together during a week.
The following are some strategies to help you prioritize family meal time:
• Pick a meal. There are pros and cons for each meal you may choose, but try to pick the meal that works best for you and your family. Breakfast may be rushed, but if parents work late, it may be the only opportunity you have during the day. You want to choose the meal that will allow you to spend the most quality time together.
• Keep it simple. Experts say that it’s all about time and space, not putting together a perfect meal. An example of a simple food includes low-carb egg muffins which can be made ahead, frozen and reheated. Visit https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/recipe/scrambled-egg-muffins/ for a recipe and tips for adding your favorite vegetables.
• Set one goal at a time. Start small. Don’t try to go from zero meals to seven overnight. Make an attempt to start by sharing at least three meals together every week. Put family meals times on a calendar that is shared among members; it really helps to plan a menu for the week as a family. Let the kids help by picking up groceries if needed or making the meal.
• Be flexible. If both parents can’t be at home or if ball practice or a school event gets in the way, change to a later time to get together and share a snack, where family members can engage in conversation about the day’s happenings.
• Keep it fun! Make the dinner table a welcoming space, not a space for stress and arguments. Theme nights are a great way to add fun to family meals. For example: Breakfast for dinner, Taco Tuesday, Finger Foods and Picnic Night are fun ways to make cooking easy and dinnertime fun. During cleanup, crank up the music and let kids pick their favorite song.
• One last tip: stay at home. The reality is that meals eaten outside the home are almost always less healthy. Look for shortcuts to make home cooking a little easier and faster. Here’s a great website with some good ideas on how to do just that: https://www.nutrition.gov/recipes. Enjoy.
Ellen Owens is director of the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.