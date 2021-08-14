Ask most people about discipline, and they will avoid the subject altogether. After all, it takes great discipline to commit to working out daily. It takes great discipline to eat the right foods. It takes great discipline to do anything well.
The word “discipline” comes from the same root as the word “disciple.” With this in mind, is discipline important to our spiritual life? After all, Christians are disciples of Christ and walking in the newest of life that He gives demands great discipline.
In his book, “Celebration Of Discipline,” Richard Foster writes that one should not think of “the spiritual disciplines as some dull drudgery aimed at exterminating laughter from the face of the earth. Singing, dancing, even shouting, characterize the disciplines of the spiritual life.” Foster states that the spiritual disciplines are an inward heart attitude which is far more important than the mechanics for coming into spiritual life.
Christians should use spiritual discipline in their life and ministry. Isaiah 57:20 reminds us that people without godly discipline are like the troubled sea —whose waters cast up mire and dirt. The natural human state is very much like the ocean. The ocean naturally casts up mire and dirt, as Isaiah reminds. Human nature, apart from God, works in the same way: the default, sin, produces mire and dirt.
Moreover, humanity is left powerless to change. By one’s own devices, one is left to produce mire and dirt. Through spiritual disciplines, one can allow Christ to begin building His nature in their life, but this work always starts with an inward heart attitude. First, there is the willingness to allow Christ into our hearts so that we can be in a relationship with Him.
Second, through spiritual disciplines, when Christ resides in our hearts, we can produce, as outlined in Galatians 5:22-23, the fruit of the new nature: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. The old sin nature could never produce this caliber of fruit.
When we despair of gaining inner transformation through human powers of will and determination, it is then that we are open to a beautiful new realization. This realization is that inner righteousness is a gift from God that we graciously received. The needed change within us is God’s work, not ours. The disciplines are God’s way of getting the Christian into the ground.
Paul, the apostle, explains in Galatians 6:8 that believers sow seed either to the flesh or the spirit. If the believer sows to the flesh, the believer reaps corruption; but, if the believer sows to the spirit, the product will be eternal life. Thus, spiritual disciplines are God’s way of getting the believer into the ground because, in the spiritual ground, God can transform us into the beautiful image of His dear son.