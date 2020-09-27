“On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there; and both Jesus and His disciples were invited to the wedding.” John 2:1-2
The wedding invitation read: “Mr. and Mrs. Solomon Levy request your presence at the wedding of their daughter, Sylvia, to Mr. Jacob Ginsburg, at their home, #5 Safra Street, Cana, Galilee.”
So Jesus went, along with His disciples, His mother and many other guests. During the wedding festivities, which sometimes could go for several days, the wine ran out. That would have been a major catastrophe — except for Jesus. He told the servants to fill six large water pots with water, then draw some out and carry it to the master of ceremonies. When they dipped it out it was wine!
Wow! Not just any old wine but exceptional wine. The master of ceremonies said to Solomon, “Old friend, you have certainly surprised us. Usually the best wine is given out at first, but you have saved the best until the last.”
We recognize this as the Lord’s first public miracle. We know that He gives in abundance. But Jesus does so much more. He touches lives and makes them better. He fills hearts with joy and peace. And the longer you know Him, the sweeter He becomes. As you walk with Jesus it is always “sweeter as the years go by.” And still He saves the best until the last.
Robert Browning writes, “Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be.”
This is true if you are a Jesus follower. Your first experience is realizing that you can put your faith and trust in Him. Then you have the wonderful experience of Christian baptism for the remission of your sins. Afterward, you had another great experience with Him and that wine was sweeter than the first. Then came a sorrow that broke your heart. But He comforted you and that wine was even sweeter than the first, though your tears were bitter.
After life is over here, He gives us the sweetest time of all: when we enjoy heaven with Him and our loved ones. Yes, He saves the best wine until the last. For Christ followers, the best is yet to come. And that should put a smile on your face.
What other lessons can we learn from this miracle? First, Jesus was a social person. He enjoyed life and wanted others to enjoy it. He doesn’t come to take the joy out of your life. He wants you to give up only those things which hurt you.
Jesus never married. He had a relationship with the world that could not be marred by any fleshly relationship. Today, when under God, a man and woman come together in love for their hearts to be joined together in holy wedlock, He puts His stamp on marriage. Jesus was invited to this wedding and He should be invited to every wedding. There is no finer sight on this earth than to see a man and a woman walking together in love, with Christ by their side.
He took the plain common water and turned it into delicious wine. He transformed it. This is what He does to all of life. He lifts the lower to the higher. He makes a garden of the desert. He takes us poor human pieces of clay and makes us fit for fellowship with the angels.
Once the cactus plant was an ugly plant, ready to pierce the hand of anyone who touched it. Then Luther Burbank fell in love with the cactus. He worked with it and experimented with it until finally it was covered with flowers. But that is nothing to what Jesus does with hearts that are surrendered to Him.
He took a profane, blundering man like Peter and made him into one of the greatest preachers in the world. He took a thunderbolt like John and made him an apostle of love. He took Levi, a grasping tax collector, and made him to be Matthew, who wrote the first gospel! He took murderous Saul and made him into Paul, the mighty missionary. And He is still in the business of transforming men and women.
And with all of that, the best is yet to come.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.