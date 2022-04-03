The Grammys are this Sunday, and for the first time in more than a decade there actually is an album I care about in the running for “Best Country Album.”
The problem is there are two.
This is frustrating, of course. After years of not caring about the category in the slightest I now have come to a place where Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” and “The Marfa Tapes” by the ad hoc trio of Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram are vying for the honor in the same year.
“The Marfa Tapes” is an acoustic collection of songs that Lambert, Randall and Ingram wrote together during a vacation in a remote cabin in West Texas.
The songs range from the sublime “Amazing Grace West Texas” to the hilarious “Geraldene” (which invokes Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” both because of the rhyme and because of a shared notion of desperation and outrage) to the heart-rending “Tin Man.”
These songs are just about perfect and are performed exquisitely.
As for Stapleton’s album, the title song is one of those tunes that has a way of insinuating itself into your psyche and keeping you humming it all day long.
It’s also a great example of one of the standards of country music from its very beginnings — a celebration of the promise inherent in the idea of moving to a new place with new opportunities.
Many of the train songs that have been part of country music from its earliest days are actually about that idea of hopping on a freight train and ending up in a warmer place or a place with better job opportunities. In the best of all worlds you might even find both at once.
The theme is found even in Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” and in other ballads about the movement of struggling farmers from the Oklahoma dust bowl to the Promised Land they believed to be waiting in California.
Merle Haggard’s “If We Make it Through December” employs the theme of moving away from a place of hardship to a place of promise. So does Jo Dee Messina’s hit of a couple of decades ago, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”
Stapleton’s emotional plea for “Starting Over” is as powerful an evocation of the idea as I have ever heard.
The rest of the album features the same thoughtful songwriting and authentic musical arrangements.
I think it would be a worthy winner of the “Best Country Album” Grammy.
And so would “The Marfa Tapes.”
So that’s the dilemma.
And I will take it all day over a year when there are a half-dozen forgettable collections competing for the award.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.