Some of us are into the details, while others are more comfortable with the “big picture.” But when it comes to growing the commodities that are our sources of food and fiber, then it is all about the numbers. Even for home gardeners, the value of a garden can be amazing.
Gail Ann Langellotto, state coordinator of the Master Gardener Program in Oregon, published a paper on the economics of home gardening in “The Journal of Extension” in 2014. Her analysis of published data found that home vegetable gardens are profitable, if the fair market value of garden labor is excluded from calculated costs.
On average, home vegetable gardens produce $677 worth of fruits and vegetables, beyond the cost of $238 worth of materials and supplies. Local environmental conditions, gardening practices, and crop choices will influence the actual net value realized by individual gardeners.
But home gardeners have gardens for reasons other than helping lower their cost of food. Gardens also provide exercise, relieve stress and allow you to know how your food is raised.
Most farmers in the United States today are like most other people. They produce a commodity or good which they then sell to make money to purchase the goods and services they need to live. Farmers have become extremely productive, thanks to improvements in crop genetics, better management practices and cutting-edge technologies. They are no longer subsistence farmers, which means they can produce more food than their family can use. In fact, one U.S. farm can feed 166 people annually in the U.S. and abroad.
There are approximately 85,000 acres of farmland in Pasquotank County. Of that about 50,000 acres are planted to soybean each year. A single soybean seed will produce a plant that will produce about 160 seeds and a local farmer will plant around 140,000 seeds per acre.
The county average soybean yield in Pasquotank, depending on the year, can range from 45 to 50 bushels per acre, although natural disasters such as droughts and hurricanes can make these figures much lower. The county record for soybeans is 101 bushels per acre, set in 2020. The world record, set in 2019, was by a Georgia farmer who produced 190 bushels of soybeans per acre.
The cost of raising soybeans, including all inputs as well as land rent, could be between $450 to $500-plus per acre. Soybeans generate more total dollars than any other crop in northeastern North Carolina. In 2020, the soybean crop generated over $65 million in the six counties that make up the northeast region. In 2019, Pasquotank County farmers generated more than $56 million from all the agricultural commodities they grew, making agriculture the county’s number one industry.
Agriculture meets some of our most basic needs as humans: food, clothing and shelter, for example. For farming to continue to be a major economic generator for the region, the numbers must work for the farmers to thrive and be productive. Even home gardeners feel better when they know they are saving some money on their food bill.
Al Wood is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.