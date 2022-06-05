The great mouth of the Roanoke River, where that ancient waterway comes to its frenzied end, pouring forth into the Albemarle Sound, is an awesome sight. It’s at once magnificent and terrifying, beautiful in its composition but frightful in its vast, untamable wildness. Seeing it should make anyone a poet, if they could just recognize what they’re beholding.
Such dramatic geography calls for a dramatic town, and Plymouth is as dramatic as they come. Perched along the Roanoke at its most sublime, there is something in Plymouth that has managed to capture a piece of that river’s essence. The town is peculiar; it is one of a kind. One of our most overlooked towns, it deserves appreciation. There’s really nothing else quite like it. For the perceptive traveler, it is exquisite.
Its history begins shortly after the Revolution, when it quickly became a prosperous hub for goods coming down the river, and for shipbuilding with the ample timberlands beyond the growing town. A strategic location during the Civil War, it was bombarded multiple times and very nearly obliterated, its fortunes gone. But it rose again in the late 19th century, thriving with the growth of railroads. Locomotives, being fickle and treacherous like all machines, didn’t stay long, and are all gone today. They are never coming back, but the river will never leave.
A visit to Plymouth is highly recommended, but only to persons of a thoughtful nature, who can truly appreciate it. The first thing you will notice is that Plymouth holds a sort of nearness, which nearly every thoughtful visitor perceives. The old buildings seem to press closer than in other towns. You turn a corner and are surprised to see the enormous portico of the courthouse almost knocking you over, or a church spire looming over your shoulder. You can never quite decide if this sense of nearness is quaintly cozy, distressingly confining, or both simultaneously.
Students of architecture will not be disappointed in Plymouth: it is a treasure trove. Some structures are in excellent condition, many are not. You won’t be sure which condition fascinates you more. You can sense that the wild spirit from the great river, always nearby, has permeated everything. Whereas crawling vines and gnarled trunks might seem garish in other towns, here they feel quite natural. You suddenly realize how brilliant the citizens were in making the black bear the symbol of Plymouth. A tame totem just wouldn’t suffice.
If you meander to Grace Episcopal Church to spend a contemplative moment among the headstones of that beautiful place, you will be ineluctably drawn to thoughts far beyond the commonplace. There is a museum nearby, and a thoroughly charming lighthouse, both of which are recommended, but enjoyable as they are, you will likely be drawn just as strongly to the riverside park, where you can look out over those waters, near their inestimable aura, and feel yourself struggling to describe the sensation, just as I have in describing it here.
Ian Lowry is a contributing writer for Museum of the Albemarle and a local historic preservationist.