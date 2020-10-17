Forgiveness is at the very root of Christianity and forgiveness is closely related to “letting go,” something we are not very good at.
There is the story of two monks in Japan traveling together down a muddy road in a heavy rain. Just ahead they see a very pretty woman in a silk kimono unable to cross the road.
“Come on young lady,” says Tanzan, and lifting her in his arms he carries her over the mud.
That night Ekido could no longer contain himself and blurted out, “We monks are not to go near beautiful women; it is dangerous. Why did you do that?”
“I left the girl there,” said Tanzan. “Why are you still carrying her?”
Something very clear in the New Testament is that God forgives us no matter what. But despite what some might tell you, that forgiveness is really conditional: It depends on whether or not we are willing to be forgiving and loving and kind to those who hurt and wrong us.
It is not that God withholds his forgiveness; we just aren’t able to receive it while holding onto grudges and resentments. The Greek word for “to forgive” is “aphiemi,” which means to “let go.” As followers of Jesus we cannot keep score. We must “let go.”
It all begins with the awareness and acceptance of the fact that we are all — to use an outdated concept to some — sinners. We all “fall short of the mark” in some way and it is irrelevant as to how we stack up against others. Without that first step we will never appreciate and be changed by God’s unconditional love for us, and we will never be able to truly forgive others.
The tricky part of all of this is that while we deny the whole “sinner thing” we also suspect that down deep we are pretty worthless, that if our inner thoughts and desires and even some of our actions were known, we would be rejected, and deservedly so!
The irony is that when someone hurts us we often say, “Oh, that’s OK” — even when we don’t mean it. But let us be the one who is behaving badly and we can crucify ourselves for being inadequate. Guilt makes everything harder. If the truth were known, we find ourselves punishing others the way we believe we ought to be punished.
Jesus Christ is not interested in guilt, or shame, or resentment — other than wanting it healed and using it as the means to a new life. The Gospel is that God is not interested in keeping score, and as his children, neither should we.
Because of the Cross we awaken every morning with a clean slate in the eyes of God, and in order to keep it clean we must practice the skill of “letting go” as a way of life.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.