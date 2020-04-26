Working from home the last few weeks has been a challenge requiring many adjustments. It’s been especially challenging not having resources at your fingertips. I have had to use the creative button, which has become Jacob’s collection of what he calls his “antiques.”
Jacob likes to collect anything old. He enjoys going to estate sales, auctions, stopping at a garage sale, or browsing an antique shop, when we have time. Jacob also has several items that have been passed down or gifts he’s received that have a story. I have selected one of Jacob’s “antiques” for this column.
The toy truck was found at a garage sale that Jacob and his dad happened to ride by. With much persuasion from Jacob, Charles Robert turned around for him to have a look. Jacob found a toy truck made of steel with Structo Transport stamped on the side. After cleaning the truck and looking it over good, we found that the truck was made in Freeport, Illinois, by Structo Mfg. Co. and had the number C-3044.
Structo Toy Company opened in 1908. The company made erector sets, which children today can purchase. The erector sets were promoted as an educational toy that would help a child develop into a “real engineer.” Children could start with simple erector sets and develop skills that would lead them to more complex projects. The Structo Toy Company eventually sold the patents around 1920 to A.C. Gilbert Company.
During this time the company started making motor-driven toys that never saw production due to cost. The company thought it was too much at the time to ask the consumer to pay $1 for a toy. The focus then became stamped steel wind-up toys and push toys — trucks, vans, passenger cars and construction equipment. By 1923, the company employed 600 people.
Toy production stopped during World War II to help win the war. Structo turned its toy production line into producing water chests for machine guns, bomb racks, incendiary bomb cases, and loaded hand grenade fuses. Once the war was over the company went back to toy production.
The company went on to build a state-of-the-art facility of 105,000 square feet. A total of 64,400 square feet was dedicated to manufacturing toys and 7,000 square feet to a cafeteria for employees. Structo was known at the time as the largest manufacturing toy company in the world.
Through the years Structo made adjustments its production line and entered partnerships with other companies, adjusting to the times. The company made barbecue grills and gas-fired grills. It also manufactured vehicle license plates for the state of Illinois and coolers and drinking fountains.
In 1974, the Structo sold out its line of toys to Ertl Company of Iowa. Structo focused on manufacturing gas and charcoal grills, along with coolers and drinking fountains. From 1984-86, the company merged with Household International and the Structo name was dropped.
As long as we are “sheltering in place,” I will highlight Jacob’s “antiques” creating Tot Times around the piece Jacob and I select.