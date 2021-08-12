Summer garden crops of zucchini, yellow squash, peppers and tomatoes are plentiful now and there are many seasonal dishes to make using your fresh vegetables.
Garden-fresh produce doesn’t need much to taste delicious, but the abundance of peak-season vegetables can be overwhelming without a game plan. So when our gardens are overflowing with plump bright yellow squash, tender green zucchini, and shiny heirloom tomatoes, the best solution is to get cooking.
An old-fashioned summer squash casserole is always good. And there’s also gazpacho, fresh salsas, ratatouille, and vegetable gratins, to name just a few other options. And on the sweeter spectrum of vegetables is the beloved zucchini bread, muffins, and cookies where this green veggie chameleon takes on whatever flavor profile you choose.
But why not try a dish that uses all of your garden vegetables?
There’s a recipe I made for my kids for years that they enjoyed, and it was also a good way to sneak in a few veggies. You can use whatever vegetables you have on hand, as well as any pasta shape, or meltable cheese.
This week I have included my recipe for Garden Mac.
Enjoy!
Garden Mac
Serves 6
Ingredients
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1½ cups mushrooms, trimmed and sliced
• 1 cup zucchini, diced
• 1 cup red pepper, diced
• 1 cup yellow squash, diced
• 1½ cups cherry tomatoes, diced
• Extra virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic
• 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs
• ½ teaspoon dried thyme
• 1 box of macaroni or small pasta of choice
• 3 cups whole milk
• 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
• ½ teaspoon dry mustard
• ½ teaspoon grated nutmeg
• 1 bay leaf
• 2 cups grated cheddar or cheese of choice
• ½ cup green onion, thinly sliced
• ½ teaspoon lemon zest
• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Preparation
1. Add enough olive oil to coat the bottom of a large heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add vegetables, cut to roughly the same size dice, and sauté when oil is hot. Add herbs, garlic, and season to taste.
2. Meanwhile, heat a large pot of salted water to a boil. Stir in macaroni, bowtie, or wheel pasta, and cook al dente. Drain, set aside, reserving pasta water.
3. When vegetables in large pot are softened, stir in butter. When butter is melted, and vegetables are coated stir in flour to make a roux and cook a few minutes. Slowly stir in milk. Add dry mustard, nutmeg, and bay. When sauce thickens add 2 cups of cheese, lemon zest, and green onion. Fold in cooked pasta. Season to taste. Add additional pasta water if too thick. Top with fresh parsley.