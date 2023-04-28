In any challenging endeavor, one of the most important keys to success or effectiveness is having the right mindset.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 7:59 am
In any challenging endeavor, one of the most important keys to success or effectiveness is having the right mindset.
Mindset is one of the few things that is usually within our capacity to control or manage.
Yet maintaining the right mindset is one of the most difficult things to do consistently.
I suppose that all of the above, taken together, explains why so much of life is so frustrating so much of the time.
It’s not that life is not often full of joy, and sometimes downright fun.
It’s not that we don’t experience success or effectiveness periodically.
It’s just that many of believe (and I think rightly) that much of the time we could do much better than we actually do.
But again, we would have to get our mindset right in order for that to happen.
If any of you think that I’m writing about golf, well, OK, that’s part of it.
But it applies to basically anything we pursue in life that is challenging or difficult, and that matters to us.
It could be hitting a golf ball, but also could be hitting a baseball, or writing, or singing, or kissing, or balancing the household budget, or balancing the town budget.
This is where I wish I had some wisdom to drop for the young people, and for the rest of us, but I’m still trying to figure this out like the rest of you are.
Certainly a confident mindset is getting on the right track.
But that’s where this gets so tricky.
The minute that confidence becomes one degree too much and slips over into arrogance or cockiness, it ceases being a virtue and instead weighs you down as a vice.
There’s another continuum that works kind of the same way. Being thoughtless, or essentially unthinking, is a recipe for disaster. But it’s also true that you can overthink almost anything, and in the process wind up driving the whole project into the ditch.
I’m not giving up, though.
I still believe the right mindset is within reach. I even think I get there now and again.
But the next step is to learn how to get it, and keep it, consistently.
Maybe you have thought about the same thing.
If so, we’ll enjoy this journey together — a journey into increased effectiveness.
Let’s do this!
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.
