It’s said if you can remember the ‘60s, you may not have lived through them.
Here are a few happenings to help jog your memory: Who did your family support in the Kennedy-Nixon presidential campaign? Where were you when you heard President Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated?
Where did you watch the first performance of the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show? What was your favorite TV series and when did you see it in color? When did you see, hear about, or experience your first civil rights protest? Did you listen to rhythm and blues, country, folk, soul, rock and roll, psychedelic rock? Who were your favorite bands?
What was your draft number and was it drawn for military service? Did you serve in the Peace Corps, Vietnam War or provide other forms of service to our government? Who were you with when the first man landed on the moon on July 20, 1969?
What do you consider the best-designed, most-beautiful and fastest cars? How did you dress — traditional, preppy or mod? Do you still have these clothes? What was your favorite toy or game?
Museum of the Albemarle is collecting items from the 1960s to record the memories of the Baby Boomer generation and material culture associated with their experiences. We need your help to capture the turbulent decade of 1960s America as it morphed and changed northeastern North Carolina.
We plan to display the iconic artifacts from the decade that put us on the path to the present. Please search your closets, attics and barns and contact us with any items that you would be willing to share with the museum.
When the museum was founded in 1967, the early goal was to preserve and interpret the material culture of the Albemarle region. The museum sought to identify and acquire artifacts from the region’s 12,000-year history — from American Indians to recent times (about 1950.) At the time, most historic materials were evaporating for a range of reasons: neglect, the increased value of antiques, items being replaced by new styles and technologies, and structures were being destroyed to make room for commercial development.
The museum staff was dedicated to saving as much of the region’s early material culture as possible. These artifacts became the core of the museum and were showcased in exhibits and supported educational programming. The collection storage of the original museum was much smaller and required staff to make difficult decisions, including setting the precedent to save the most significant, fragile and rare artifacts.
The museum now has the collection space to expand its holdings and collect artifacts from more recent decades — including the 1960s. The ‘60s was a transformative era with many new ideas introduced. Historians need time, at least 50 years, to determine the impact of a time period and identify important objects associated with an era. This decade of the ‘60s was a game changer in terms of cultural innovations, technical advances and political activism.
The museum is striving to capture how the Albemarle region experienced the 1960s. To do that, we’re seeking to collect artifacts from the period reflecting its music, fashions, technology, social/political paraphernalia and photographs.
Please let us know if you’re able to help interpret the complex 1960s with your memories and objects that you have saved from our region’s past. We’ll preserve them and their histories for future visitors and generations to come. Call or email the museum at (252) 335-1453 and we’ll be glad to set up an appointment.