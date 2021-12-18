It is Dec. 14th, I am sitting by my fireplace thinking about the last two years and how heavy they have felt. In our home it felt like we got a break from the heavy between June and July, and then mid-July, all hell broke loose, Again!
Exhausted, drained, angry, sad, confused, helpless, hopeless, depressed, anxious and overwhelmed are just some of the few feelings I have felt pretty much every day since mid-July. But it is Dec. 14th, just a few days before a major holiday, and right now I am not feeling much holiday cheer. And that’s actually been bothering me.
But then I was listening to a Christian podcast and the podcaster said something that caught my attention, stopped me in my tracks and stirred my heart onto this page — after so many months without writing. She made a comparison between the “romantic” version of Christmas vs. the redemptive one. She went on to talk about the idealistic version vs. the reality of what it truly is.
It gave me permission to not feel extra cheery this morning and not feel like I am running “behind” on any worldly holiday things. For me, some days I feel happy and excited and others I am like, “well if I brush my teeth today, I will be good to go!” I’ve learned that we desperately need to give ourselves (and others!) lots of grace.
What many of us have lived the last couple of years has not been easy. It has and it still feels heavy. We are tired, fatigued and desperate for rest. That’s why I want to tell you today, stop comparing yourself to everyone else. Comparison will ruin not just your holiday season but all the seasons to come. Forget picture-perfect decorations, Christmas trees, meals, kids, clothes, homes — all of it. Just stop looking around and look at what’s in front of you.
I get it. We are all looking for that one thing or person we think is going to make us or our loved ones feel better. But the truth is, we will not find that in decorations, perfect trees, beautiful homes or meals — in this season or the next or the next. This, right here, the words you are reading and I’m writing, this is real life, what we have in front of us. It is our choice and honestly our responsibility to honor who we are and what we have today. Regardless of what it looks like.
I had a close friend tell me the other day that during this season she feels lonely and judged because she chooses not to participate in every holiday activity, decorate her home or trees in an extravagant way or have perfect home-cooked meals.
I think that the way she chooses to spend the holiday season is something that should be celebrated and encouraged. She’s brave enough to go against the mainstream and do what she feels is the best way to spend her time and resources, doing what’s most important to her. Which is to spend time with her family. What a great reminder our conversation was to me.
Social media, Hallmark movies, Christmas lights and outings can be fun and I’m not saying they’re bad, because they’re not. But please do not fall into the trap of thinking you have to live up to that in order to find joy, love or recognition of any kind. Decorations, Christmas trees and perfect gifts come and go. Maybe next Christmas you can go all out, maybe you won’t, that’s all OK.
Ask yourself: Why am I doing this? For whom am I doing this? Is this the best way I could be spending my time and resources in this particular season? Do I have the mental, emotional, physical and financial space to do this? Is it going to give me life and energy or drain me?
These are such important questions to ask yourself, not just during the busy holiday season but every season. They’re also important questions that will help you set boundaries, which in turn will help you do the right things, for the right reasons and allow you to prioritize them in the right order.
So, maybe it’s time we recalibrate, maybe it’s time we rethink how we do things and why we do them. Maybe it’s time we stop trying harder and doing more, and instead start doing less and practice doing things that feel easy — things that give us joy and fill our spirit up. Give yourself the gift of saying “no” and “yes” when you really mean it. Give yourself the gift of healthy boundaries that will protect your peace and energy.
As we get closer to Christmas and start thinking of the new year, give yourself the gift to pause, the gift of grace and the gift of forgiveness. Maybe stay off social media and the Hallmark Channel, and spend more time taking inventory of what is in front of you and how you can best serve your family, your community, friends, church, and your home.
I know you hear this all the time, but oh how true it is and how I wish I would have truly learned this so long ago. Nothing in this world is permanent; our life is short and can be over at any moment. I do not know about you but when I am done or close to being done with this life, the only regret I never want is the wish that I had done more of what really mattered and much less of absolutely everything else.
Happy holidays everyone. Here’s to saying yes to what really matters!