New year — new you. Many are striving to become healthier and happier as 2021 begins. It’s often hard when listening to the news, but a positive outlook goes hand in hand with a healthy lifestyle.
Many lean on prayer and meditation to restore balance. Arts and Wellness of Edenton (AWE), located in Edenton, is an excellent way to bring a little much needed peace into your life. Mary Sloan Gilliam and Patty Mordecai and their team offer yoga and a variety of related classes online, outdoors, or by private appointment now, and public classes are set to resume when the pandemic eases.
A relaxing massage at The Spa at Waterloo can also help you get back on track. A brisk walk outdoors, or a workout at the Toning Mill or other area exercise facilities can also get you energized. But a healthier diet can be an easy change to achieve a sound mind and body.
Avoiding excess sugar is one way to boost your energy, because after that sugar rush comes a low swing for both your mind and body. Eating more protein is way to boost your energy and metabolism and keep your system running on an even keel. Not just meat and poultry offer high amounts of protein. Many foods such as milk, yogurt, and eggs are an excellent source of protein as well as some vegetables and legumes such as avocado, black beans, lentils, and spinach, and also many nuts and seeds.
Additionally seafood and fish provide an excellent choice for lean high-quality protein.
Last year, I held a healthy retreat weekend with AWE’s Patti Mordecai and one of the dishes I served was salmon. It’s a flavorful quick and easy meal when paired with a vegetables and nice leafy green salad. This week, I have included my recipe for Ginger Bourbon Glazed Salmon. Enjoy!