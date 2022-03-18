I remember the first time I watched the films “Star Wars,” “Batman” and “The Lord of the Rings.”
I had never seen anything like this before going to college. These guys wanted to watch Episode III of Star Wars together, and I decided I would go, too.
I had recently taken a music appreciation class and was instructed to listen to the score in a movie. I had never noticed the music. I’m a music person and had never paid any attention to the score of a movie. It was a new world for me.
On the way to the theatre, my friends listened to CDs of the scores from the other movies. For the first time in my life, I listened to John Williams. I was transfixed! Suddenly, I was in another world. The road beneath us became an adventure. The conversation got louder, and I’m sure our heart rates increased.
We were living life, and I was seeing something brand new. As we watched the movie, I heard the real superstar of Star Wars: the score. The soundtrack moved me and the story.
That night, I returned to my dorm and immediately began googling the music from the fight scene. When I finally got a copy of it myself, I listened to it over and over. I then started listening to other soundtracks.
One of my favorites was from a Disney movie, “The Incredibles.” I would blast the big band sound of the family heroes up and down Interstate 95 as I traveled back home.
In one of my trips home, I went to a movie with my mother. I remember pointing out to her in the movie, “Wow! Hey Mama, listen to the music. Did you hear that?”
My friends opened me to a new paradigm, and I couldn’t disregard it. Later at dinner, I asked Mama how the movie was, and all she could comment on was that I kept talking about the music. She even poked a little fun like I was so observant I couldn’t enjoy the story in the movie. But for me, hearing the background details was the enjoyment of the movie.
Watching my boys grow, it seems they have my ear as well. I drive down the roads and play random soundtracks from movies we watched, and they will guess them. They hear it too, and so much earlier than I did. I didn’t teach them to listen for it, but they do.
I think God wants to take each of us to a new paradigm. Things are happening all around us that we are not discerning. Some people need you to recognize the hum in the background and bring it to their attention.
I think that is how the Holy Spirit best works with us. The moment our senses observe something the first time, there is immense joy. When was the last time you listened to your body, the Spirit, or even the world around you?
Find a quiet place, maybe near water, and listen to the soundtrack of life. You may hear more than you ever expected.