The surest way for a Christian to lose his peace is to intentionally choose a path of immorality. If he gives in to the temptation, he’ll find that he can have only one of two options: the sin that violates God’s Word, or the peace of God that follows an obedient lifestyle.
Watch how intentional Paul is in Philippians 4:8-9 with his instructions: “Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things. The things you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you.”
Dwell on these things.
Think on these things.
Concentrate on them.
Meditate on them.
You just cannot be happy or experience peace without these filters.
A study showed that in cities where country music is the most listened to music, there is a higher suicide rate than in other cities of comparable size. That may be a strange coincidence, but for those familiar with country music you know that country music is mostly about losing. The premise of the lyrics is all about losing. Someone said if you ever played a country music song backward you would get your truck back, your girl would love you again, and Ole Blue would come home!
When we focus on the things of God, it only makes sense that our life will be in harmony with the Lord. If we choose the opposite our life with be like a piano out of tune playing discordant notes.
Before the era of Johnny Carson, Jack Parr hosted the “Tonight Show,” and America was often treated to the piano playing of a man named Jose Mellis, the show’s music director. Mellis would invite Parr to come over to the piano and strike the keys in a completely arbitrary manner. Parr would strike a horrendous discord and then say, “OK, Jose, let’s see what you can do with that.”
Mellis would respond by putting his fingers on the keys struck by Parr and blend the notes of the discord into a beautiful piece of music. He would not only start with the discord struck by Parr, he would come back to it time and time again, making it an integral part of the music. Something ugly was transformed into something beautiful while America watched and listened.
There’s a great analogy there about what God can do with our lives. With sin and pride and greed and mistakes, we surely have struck a number of discordant notes. But God has the ability to reach into our lives, when we give Him the chance, and make beautiful music out of all our discord.
Is your life filled with discordant notes today? Is your greatest need for encouragement and peace with God? Then I urge you to choose joy. Choose purity. Choose trust. Reject anxiety. Forget the circumstances. Memorize and soak in scripture. Find the confidence that comes through knowing and following Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior ... “and the God of peace will be with you.”
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.